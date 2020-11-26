Emily Engel-Natzke stumbled into hockey video work. Now she's becoming a pioneer in the sport

It's a job that is as demanding as it is rewarding. On a game day, she's responsible for making sure all of the TV feeds work for both teams and preparing video for UW's pregame meetings.

During a game, she sits in the coaches' room with her laptop and the TV feed, marking plays for individual clips and so coaches can dissect them quickly during an intermission.

If there's a call that the coaches could challenge, she's on a radio connection with the bench and those watching from above to give her input from the video.

After a game, she has to package clips to be distributed to each player's iPad, more for coaches to break down and upload the full game for other teams to grab.

Between games, there are practices to record and cut up, videos to prepare and opponents to scout.

When Engel-Natzke met with Badgers coach Tony Granato after he took over the program in 2016, she told him that it was her goal to work in the NHL. His response was to give her the heavy workload that mimics what it's like at the pro level.

"I really have watched her grow into being ready for this chance based on her passion and her goal of getting the opportunity to be part of a pro organization," Granato said.