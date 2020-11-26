Emily Engel-Natzke stumbled into hockey video work. Now she's becoming a pioneer in the sport

Every step of the way, Emily Engel-Natzke has found something to love in hockey.
At first, it was watching the superstars of the NHL's Colorado Avalanche of the late 1990s and early 2000s. Then it was playing roller hockey, really the only brand of the sport she could get into at the time in Colorado.
When her family moved to Wisconsin, Engel-Natzke was able to move to the ice and caught on with a fledgling girls high school program in Madison.
Around the time she wrapped up a degree in cinematography and video production at Colorado in 2013, a new avenue in the sport — combining her academic and technical pursuits with the game that meant so much to her — opened.
In the seven years since, Engel-Natzke has developed alongside the players she has worked with as a video coordinator, most recently with the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team.
It has led her to a new opportunity that'll make her a pioneer in the sport. Engel-Natzke was hired earlier this month as the video coach for the American Hockey League's Hershey Bears, a position she'll start after the Badgers finish the 2020 portion of their schedule.
It's believed that the AHL, North American pro hockey's top minor league, has never before had a female coach as part of a team's full-time staff.
"It's a little overwhelming, but in a good way," said Engel-Natzke, who called it weird to be considered a trend-setter in hockey but said she understands the responsibility that comes with it.
"Hopefully this just opens the door even further for other women to get into coaching or get into management — really, any type of role in hockey. Because I'm certainly not the only qualified woman. There's so many great hockey minds out there."
Engel-Natzke, 29, has been at UW since 2014, first doing video for the women's basketball team before moving to the men's and women's hockey teams a year later.
In 2017, she moved full time to the men's hockey team as assistant director of operations and video coordinator.
It's a line of work that she almost stumbled upon.
Engel-Natzke was a volunteer videographer for the club hockey teams at Colorado while in school. A connection to women's coach Kristen Wright led to the latter asking Engel-Natzke if she'd be interested in doing video work for the U.S. team for which she was an assistant coach at the 2013 World University Games in Italy.
"That was my introduction and that's where I realized that this is a job that people have," Engel-Natzke said.
Heavy workload
It's a job that is as demanding as it is rewarding. On a game day, she's responsible for making sure all of the TV feeds work for both teams and preparing video for UW's pregame meetings.
During a game, she sits in the coaches' room with her laptop and the TV feed, marking plays for individual clips and so coaches can dissect them quickly during an intermission.
If there's a call that the coaches could challenge, she's on a radio connection with the bench and those watching from above to give her input from the video.
After a game, she has to package clips to be distributed to each player's iPad, more for coaches to break down and upload the full game for other teams to grab.
Between games, there are practices to record and cut up, videos to prepare and opponents to scout.
When Engel-Natzke met with Badgers coach Tony Granato after he took over the program in 2016, she told him that it was her goal to work in the NHL. His response was to give her the heavy workload that mimics what it's like at the pro level.
"I really have watched her grow into being ready for this chance based on her passion and her goal of getting the opportunity to be part of a pro organization," Granato said.
In discussing Engel-Natzke's impending departure from UW, Granato sounded a lot like he does when players move on to the pros. That's not by coincidence, he said.
"I think she's really earned her stripes from what she's done and the respect that she's gained from other people that she's worked with and along," Granato said.
With a hiring freeze in place at UW, the men's hockey team isn't going to replace Engel-Natzke immediately after she leaves for Hershey in December. The remaining staff will share her responsibilities.
Comfort out of pain
A self-described "computer tech nerd," Engel-Natzke has engaged with video companies to stay on top of the latest in a fast-evolving field. That has helped her land a continuing role with USA Hockey and got her approached for an interview with Hershey, part of the Washington Capitals' farm system.
The comfort that Engel-Natzke felt while she was talking with officials from Hershey was easy for her to explain after the fact.
Her parents, Tom and Maggie, had always been supportive of her pursuits in hockey. They became superfans of whatever team she was working for.
Both of her parents caught COVID-19 in March. Tom Engel died at VA Hospital in Madison on April 10. He was 64.
"I know my dad would be proud," Engel-Natzke said. "I felt really calm throughout the process, especially the interview process. And I think that was him being with me."
The video coach she's replacing got hired to join the Capitals, so there's a clear path for Engel-Natzke to reach her goal of working in the NHL.
Others have helped it become a possibility. Granato's sister, Cammi, last year was named a pro scout for the NHL expansion Seattle Kraken, becoming the first woman to hold that position in the league.
The Toronto Maple Leafs hired four-time gold medalist Hayley Wickenheiser as assistant director of player development in 2018. Dawn Braid became the first woman to serve as a full-time NHL coach in 2016 when she became the Arizona Coyotes' skating coach.
Now, Engel-Natzke has her own first and an important promotion in her career.
"It's kind of surreal, to be honest," she said. "It's something I dreamed of, being the first. But I never really expected that to happen."
