The second-ranked University of Wisconsin women's hockey team hadn't played Minnesota Duluth since an Oct. 13-14 series at LaBahn Arena.
Friday's game in Duluth showed not much has changed since that weekend as the Badgers got two goals from senior Emily Clark — the first just 3:44 into the game — in a 6-1 victory.
The Badgers (27-4, 17-4 Western Collegiate Hockey Association) scored three times in the second period for a 4-0 lead. They got their final two goals in the third period after allowing a score by the Bulldogs (13-14-2, 9-10-2-2) in the period's opening 30 seconds.
"I thought from start to finish it was one of our stronger games," coach Mark Johnson said after UW extended its unbeaten streak against the Bulldogs to 11 games. "It was a good solid game, especially being on the road against a good opponent."
Presley Norby, Annie Pankowski, Sophie Shirley and Sam Cogan joined Clark in scoring. Pankowski and Shirley also registered assists.
Goalie Kristen Campbell picked up her NCAA-leading 27th win of the year, making 19 saves.
UW won the season's first two meetings by scores of 4-2 and 3-1.