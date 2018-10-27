Games between the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team and Minnesota tend to come down to one key moment that separates the two.
Take Saturday afternoon's latest installment, for example.
Emily Brown's power-play goal in the third period was the only score as the third-ranked Golden Gophers ended No. 1 UW's home unbeaten streak at 35 games with a 1-0 victory at LaBahn Arena.
But it's worth taking a step back to assess everything that led up to Brown's tiebreaking strike. Before Badgers co-captain Annie Pankowski was whistled for tripping to put Minnesota on the power play, UW appeared to have trouble with a line change as the Gophers entered the zone.
If it's the smallest things that separate the rivals, add that to the mix on Saturday.
"It's Minnesota and Wisconsin; it's always going to come down to one or two errors, one or two bounces that go your way," Pankowski said. "I think if we're able to capitalize and take advantage of the ones that do go our way, it'll be a lot better for us in a game that is tight like that."
With Badgers penalty killers out of position, Brown teed up a shot from the top of the zone that got through traffic and past goalie Kristen Campbell (22 saves) with 12:07 remaining in the third period.
Pankowski was in the penalty box for a tripping call made behind the Badgers' net.
"I can't say I agree with that call, and it's tough that the refs had to make a decision in a game like that, but it certainly happens," Pankowski said.
The Badgers' last home loss was Dec. 3, 2016, in similar circumstances. That day, the Gophers broke a scoreless tie with a power-play goal and added an empty-net score for a 2-0 victory in a series opener.
On Saturday, Gophers goalie Alex Gulstene fought off a late Badgers charge in front of her net to finish off her second consecutive shutout.
She stopped three Pankowski shots from close range in the final 20 seconds and another from Sophie Shirley as UW sent everything to the net with a 6-on-4 advantage.
"She was tremendous," Gophers coach Brad Frost said of Gulstene, a sophomore. "She's emerging into a pretty special goaltender, and it's been really fun to watch."
The teams took turns tilting the ice in their direction early, with Minnesota (7-1-1, 5-1-1 Western Collegiate Hockey Association) getting the first good looks and UW (8-1, 2-1) responding.
Campbell had to make a breakaway save on Kippin Keller 9:30 into the first period, and the Badgers answered with a 2-on-1 break the other way.
Gulstene got a piece of Presley Norby's shot from the right side and got the benefit of a quick whistle after the puck trickled behind her and before it crossed the goal line.
Free space was at a premium in the second period as players battled for positioning around the net.
"You have to scratch and claw to try to get a chance," UW coach Mark Johnson said.
Both teams had a redirection go wide from the front of the net in the second period, a rare opportunity from a prized piece of real estate. Minnesota's Alex Woken and UW's Brette Pettet had attempts sail just wide.
"It's the little things that lead to, ultimately, being some bigger things," Frost said. "The margin of error is just so slim between our teams — almost always, but in particular tonight."