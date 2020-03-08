Early part of Badgers men's hockey offseason likely to be dominated by pro signing questions

Depending on the decisions reached, the next few days, weeks and months could reshape the Badgers roster. But there were no quick answers when they left Value City Arena on Saturday.

In interviews after the game, Kalynuk and Turcotte didn't tip their hands.

"I haven't thought about it too much," Kalynuk said. "Obviously, our season just ended. It'll be something I have to think about, but no decision yet."

Playing heavy even-strength minutes and as part of the top power play, Kalynuk finished second on the team behind Caufield with 28 points and 112 shots on goal.

After returning from a five-game injury absence on Feb. 14, Turcotte led the Badgers with nine points over the final eight games of the season.

The center was the fifth overall pick by the Los Angeles Kings in last year's draft. Only one of the last nine college players selected in the top 10 stayed in school for two years after being drafted. That was former UMass defenseman Cale Makar, who won the Hobey Baker Award as a sophomore last season.

"I haven't really thought about it," Turcotte said when asked whether he knew what his next steps were. "I'm sure I'll give it a few weeks or whatever and talk to my family."