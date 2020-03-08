Early part of Badgers men's hockey offseason likely to be dominated by pro signing questions

When the playing season ended for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team Saturday night, the season of questions about player signings started in earnest.
Coach Tony Granato said he wasn't going to start discussions on the potential for early departures with his players until the Badgers returned to Madison on Sunday morning. They lost to Ohio State 2-1 in overtime on Saturday to be swept out of the Big Ten Conference quarterfinals.
A few minutes after that result, Granato conceded that there were consequential conversations ahead.
"Some of them have some decisions to make," he said.
Four Badgers players are certain to be in that group weighing whether to turn pro or return to UW. Sophomore defenseman K'Andre Miller and freshman forwards Alex Turcotte and Cole Caufield are coveted first-round prospects. Defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk, a seventh-round pick by Philadelphia in 2017, has elevated his pro potential in three years at UW.
Granato said there may be others with a chance to go pro. Freshman forward Dylan Holloway is a likely first-round pick in this summer's draft, and he'll face questions about whether he'll be back in Madison after that.
Depending on the decisions reached, the next few days, weeks and months could reshape the Badgers roster. But there were no quick answers when they left Value City Arena on Saturday.
In interviews after the game, Kalynuk and Turcotte didn't tip their hands.
"I haven't thought about it too much," Kalynuk said. "Obviously, our season just ended. It'll be something I have to think about, but no decision yet."
Playing heavy even-strength minutes and as part of the top power play, Kalynuk finished second on the team behind Caufield with 28 points and 112 shots on goal.
After returning from a five-game injury absence on Feb. 14, Turcotte led the Badgers with nine points over the final eight games of the season.
The center was the fifth overall pick by the Los Angeles Kings in last year's draft. Only one of the last nine college players selected in the top 10 stayed in school for two years after being drafted. That was former UMass defenseman Cale Makar, who won the Hobey Baker Award as a sophomore last season.
"I haven't really thought about it," Turcotte said when asked whether he knew what his next steps were. "I'm sure I'll give it a few weeks or whatever and talk to my family."
In an interview last week, Turcotte said this season was the first time in his career that he has faced a significant hurdle in adjusting to a new level.
"I think I was just too hard on myself, honestly," Turcotte said last week. "I played college games last year (with the National Team Development Program) and it was fine. Now we're playing them every weekend, and in the Big Ten it's pretty grinding, it's hard. Mentally, it's pretty challenging. Some people might overlook that, but it's a real hurdle."
Caufield scored only once in his last nine games to fall one short of becoming the first Badgers freshman to record 20 goals since Dany Heatley in 1999-2000.
The Montreal prospect's play away from the puck is what needs work, according to Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin, who told La Presse that he would recommend that Caufield play one more season in college.
There's also a chance that Caufield could make an intermediate step into the American Hockey League.
Miller has played two seasons in college as a first-round pick of the New York Rangers. Like the others contemplating a pro future, he has had bright spots mixed in with challenging periods.
"I would guess that both (Miller) and Wyatt are going to have offers there for them," Granato said. "On (Turcotte) and Cole, I don't really know. There might be a couple other guys that have opportunities. That's something that we'll look into talking about as the week goes along."