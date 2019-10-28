The power play went cold last weekend, but the other side of the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team's special teams continued as a steady element.
And the players who teamed up for the winning goal in the final seconds on Saturday after first fulfilling their defensive duties have been a big part of the penalty killing effort.
Roman Ahcan and Owen Lindmark have been the primary penalty killing pair this season as the Badgers have routinely kept their forwards in consistent duos for short-handed shifts.
No. 7 UW (4-2) opens the Big Ten Conference schedule at No. 12 Penn State (4-1) on Thursday and Friday.
"They complement each other real well," Badgers coach Tony Granato said. "I think they can read off each other really well. They both skate, work. I think that's going to be a pair for a while."
The Badgers negated all five Clarkson power plays in a series split last weekend. They'll take a streak of 12 successful penalty kills over parts of the last four games into the Big Ten Conference-opening series at No. 12 Penn State on Thursday and Friday.
Through six games, No. 7 UW has allowed only two power-play goals on 22 chances, both coming on consecutive Minnesota Duluth tries in an Oct. 18 Badgers victory.
Ahcan and Lindmark were on the ice with center Tarek Baker for a final-minute shift Saturday that had a penalty kill feel. UW wanted to win the defensive zone draw with 15.8 seconds remaining in a tie game and get the puck into the neutral zone to kill the clock.
The plan changed when Ahcan and Lindmark broke out of the zone in a 2-on-2 rush, and Lindmark followed up Ahcan's drive to the net for the go-ahead score.
It wasn't unlike the offensive chances that the duo has generated while on the penalty kill. Lindmark, a freshman, scored a short-handed goal in two of the team's first three games, with Ahcan setting up one and another by defenseman K'Andre Miller.
Early in the second period Saturday, Lindmark tried to feed Ahcan on a short-handed rush to the net front but his pass sailed over the sophomore's stick.
"Not only are we stopping all the kills but we're also creating a lot of offense out of it," Lindmark said of a unit that has scored more goals (three) than it has allowed. "Whether we score or not, we're still getting a lot of chances off of the penalty kill."
On the flip side, the power play had chances against Clarkson but no success, going 0-for-10. The Badgers are 2-for-18 in their last four games after starting the season 5-for-10.
The early scoring bounty gave opponents plenty to study and made the cat-and-mouse game of staying ahead of the penalty kill more difficult for UW.
Playing against Clarkson without freshman center Alex Turcotte complicated matters, associate head coach Mark Strobel said.
"And I think we started to be too cute," he said. "We were looking for the pretty play through the back door a little bit."
Like UW, Penn State has a penalty kill that ranks in the top 10 nationally (eighth, 91.7%). Both teams are in the top 10 on the power play, too.
From the infirmary
Illness and injury forced Turcotte to miss 27 games last season at the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, so he's familiar with the unsettling feeling of watching teammates go to work.
Being out for the Clarkson series "was terrible," he said. Turcotte missed the last week of practice and games with a respiratory illness but returned Monday.
He said he tried to play a scouting role while watching last weekend's games from a high spot at the end of the Kohl Center rink.
"I've played a few games already, but just the speed and the size of everyone and how good these big teams are in the corners," Turcotte said when asked what stood out.
Turcotte, the No. 5 overall pick of the Los Angeles Kings in this year's NHL draft, has three goals — all on the power play — and eight points in four games.
Freshman forward Dylan Holloway had a maintenance day Monday and sat out practice.
Slap shots
The Badgers fell one spot in the USCHO.com Division I men's poll after climbing to No. 6 last week. ... The annual fundraising dinner for the Coach Sauer Foundation is Nov. 14 at Blackhawk Country Club, 3606 Blackhawk Drive. 1980 U.S. Olympic team members Mark Johnson and John Harrington — the women's hockey coaches at UW and Minnesota State, respectively — will speak ahead of the 40th anniversary of the Miracle on Ice. Visit csfmiracle.givesmart.com for information. ... The Wisconsin Hockey Backers are planning a Nov. 15 luncheon at Kavanaugh's Esquire Club, 1025 N. Sherman Ave., before the Notre Dame home series. Details are at wisconsinhockeybackers.com.