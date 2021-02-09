Early goals setting a tone for Badgers men's hockey team

Just 64 seconds into last Friday’s game, the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team had a lead at Minnesota. By the nine-minute mark a day later, the Badgers were ahead by two.

On Jan. 29, they had a lead on Michigan State after only 54 seconds.

In most of their games in a strong start to 2021, the Badgers have used a successful first period to establish solid footing for the rest of the way.

UW has outscored teams 15-6 in the opening 20 minutes since the start of January as it has gone 8-2 to surge to the top of the Big Ten Conference standings.

But to coach Tony Granato, the early breakthroughs aren’t all because of what happens in the moment.

“Our starts of games have been really good because of the work that the guys have done to be ready for the starts,” he said.

The 15 first-period goals in 2021 is second in the country to Bowling Green’s 17 but UW’s per-game average of 1.5 is tops.

For the entire season, the Badgers are plus-11 in scoring margin in the opening period. No one has scored more than their 26 goals, which is one off their 2019-20 total despite having played 16 fewer games.