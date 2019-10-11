CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The 16th-ranked University of Wisconsin men's hockey team got two power-play goals from Cole Caufield and a short-handed score from Owen Lindmark but were outscored by five goals at even strength to lose 5-3 to No. 10 Boston College in Friday's season opener.

Three stars

No. 3: David Cotton scored 35 seconds into the third period to extend Boston College's lead to 5-3, and he added two assists.

No. 2: Cole Caufield scored two power-play goals in his collegiate debut.

No. 1: Julius Mattila scored the first two goals for the Eagles and added an assist.

Up next

The Badgers play at Merrimack at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Pregame

Twenty-two NHL draft picks are dressed for the 16th-ranked University of Wisconsin and No. 10 Boston College for their season openers Friday (6 p.m., NESN+, 1310 AM).

The Badgers have 10 of them, with another — freshman forward Ryder Donovan — a scratch. Watch for a matching of lines the teams have each put second on their charts: Seventh-round pick Linus Weissbach with first-rounders Alex Turcotte and Cole Caufield for UW; first-rounders Matt Boldy and Alex Newhook with fifth-rounder Graham McPhee for BC.

Badgers

Forwards

Dylan Holloway - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe

Linus Weissbach - Alex Turcotte - Cole Caufield

Roman Ahcan - Ty Pelton-Byce - Owen Lindmark

Jack Gorniak - Mick Messner - Brock Caufield

Dominick Mersch

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Wyatt Kalynuk

K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson

Josh Ess - Mike Vorlicky

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Jack Berry

Eagles

Forwards

David Cotton - Julius Mattila - Logan Hutsko

Matt Boldy - Alex Newhook - Graham McPhee

Jack McBain - Marc McLaughlin - Ron Greco

Mike Hardman - Aapeli Rasanen - Zach Walker

Defensemen

Jesper Mattila - Ben Finkelstein

Luke McInnis - Drew Helleson

Marshall Warren - Connor Moore

Michael Karow

Goaltenders

Spencer Knight

Jack Moffatt

