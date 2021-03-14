Dylan Holloway's 'remarkable run' has Badgers looking for a second Big Ten title

"I had a little bit more speed than him so if he tried to skate, I would be there and I think he recognized that," Holloway said. "He ended up reversing it right to me."

Holloway said afterward he heard someone yelling for a pass. He was facing the boards so he didn't see that it was Caufield, the nation's leading scorer. Holloway was falling to the ice after he leaned hard into his skate edges to stop, but he put a backhand, no-look pass onto Caufield's tape in the slot.

The time from the puck hitting Holloway's stick to it leaving en route to Caufield: 0.5 seconds.

"It looks easy on the video but it's a really skilled play," Caufield said. "It's something that comes easy for a guy like that."

It sure has looked that way in the last two months for Holloway, whose exploits probably would be getting more national attention if not for Caufield running away with the NCAA goal-scoring race.

Holloway has 32 points in 18 games since the start of January. The only one better nationally is Caufield. His 18 points in 10 games since Feb. 1 is tied for first; again, Caufield is right there.

