Dylan Holloway's 'remarkable run' has Badgers looking for a second Big Ten title
UW MEN'S HOCKEY | BIG TEN TOURNAMENT

Dylan Holloway's 'remarkable run' has Badgers looking for a second Big Ten title

Dylan Holloway

Forward Dylan Holloway looks to pass against Ohio State last month at LaBahn Arena. Holloway scored his second goal of the game in overtime, making it one of 11 multiple-point games in 20 contests this season.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The goal that clinched the Big Ten Conference championship for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team might not have happened if Dylan Holloway hadn't filed away a mental note earlier in the game.

Holloway dished out a lightning-fast assist to Cole Caufield in the third period on March 6 as the Badgers overcame a big challenge from Michigan State. A good read of a play put Holloway in position to force a turnover and help deliver UW's first regular-season title in 21 years.

That's the reason No. 5 UW got to skip Sunday's Big Ten quarterfinal round and moved right to Monday's semifinals and a game against Penn State.

It was one of 23 assists Holloway orchestrated in the last 16 games of the regular season as both the sophomore forward and the Badgers were at their best.

Holloway was forechecking Spartans defenseman Tommy Miller and the puck deep into the Michigan State end of the ice when Miller reached a crossroads: Keep skating around the back of the net and try to beat Holloway with speed or play the puck off the back boards for a teammate.

Miller went for the latter, known as a reverse because it changes the direction of the play. Holloway was counting on it — he saw Miller try the same move earlier in the game. Holloway almost picked off that one. In the third period of a tie game, he did.

"I had a little bit more speed than him so if he tried to skate, I would be there and I think he recognized that," Holloway said. "He ended up reversing it right to me."

Holloway said afterward he heard someone yelling for a pass. He was facing the boards so he didn't see that it was Caufield, the nation's leading scorer. Holloway was falling to the ice after he leaned hard into his skate edges to stop, but he put a backhand, no-look pass onto Caufield's tape in the slot.

The time from the puck hitting Holloway's stick to it leaving en route to Caufield: 0.5 seconds.

"It looks easy on the video but it's a really skilled play," Caufield said. "It's something that comes easy for a guy like that."

It sure has looked that way in the last two months for Holloway, whose exploits probably would be getting more national attention if not for Caufield running away with the NCAA goal-scoring race.

Holloway has 32 points in 18 games since the start of January. The only one better nationally is Caufield. His 18 points in 10 games since Feb. 1 is tied for first; again, Caufield is right there.

UW is 14-1-1 this season when Holloway has either a goal or an assist, something he hasn't done only twice in the last 16 games. One of those games without a point was last Friday, but he won two faceoffs that quickly led to power-play goals.

Holloway was second to Caufield in voting for the Big Ten's best player by his league counterparts.

"The second half of the year, almost two points a game has been a remarkable run," Badgers coach Tony Granato said. "He continues to gain confidence. He continues to find ways to get better."

Holloway said his confidence level is as high as it has ever been. The same probably can be said for UW as it enters the postseason with just one loss in its past 12 games (10-1-1).

The Edmonton Oilers are happy to see it for both their first-round draft pick from 2020 and his team. They selected Holloway at No. 14 overall based on the notion that the kind of play he has shown this season was about to materialize.

Holloway had only 17 points as an 18-year-old freshman, a figure that raised some eyebrows considering the first-round projections. Tyler Wright, the Oilers' director of amateur scouting, was happy to point out Holloway had 17 points in eight February games alone en route to being named the national player of the month.

"We like that progression," Wright said.

Being part of a winning team is a big deal, he added. A team doesn't want to see a prospect languish with a dead-end program and then have to work on rebuilding his hunger when he gets into its system.

One of the topics in the regular chats this season between Wright and Holloway has been being part of a winning culture. The Badgers didn't have it last year but have built it over the past four months.

"Be part of the reason on why people are talking about Wisconsin," Wright said he has told Holloway. "Make sure that you go as long and far as you can in the tournament — or win the whole thing for that matter — and be that topic of discussion."

The Badgers can improve their case to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament with Big Ten playoff wins. A playoff championship to go with the regular-season title would make for a solid resume in a seeding process that's subjective for the first time in more than 20 years.

Holloway helped provide last week's celebration both with his play since January and with that singular play in the final game.

"We all know how special that moment was for us, but we know we've got a lot more work to do," he said. "The job's not finished yet. We've got Big Ten playoffs to win and the NCAA tournament to win."

