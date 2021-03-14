Dylan Holloway's 'remarkable run' has Badgers looking for a second Big Ten title

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The goal that clinched the Big Ten Conference championship for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team might not have happened if Dylan Holloway hadn't filed away a mental note earlier in the game.
Holloway dished out a lightning-fast assist to Cole Caufield in the third period on March 6 as the Badgers overcame a big challenge from Michigan State. A good read of a play put Holloway in position to force a turnover and help deliver UW's first regular-season title in 21 years.
That's the reason No. 5 UW got to skip Sunday's Big Ten quarterfinal round and moved right to Monday's semifinals and a game against Penn State.
It was one of 23 assists Holloway orchestrated in the last 16 games of the regular season as both the sophomore forward and the Badgers were at their best.
Holloway was forechecking Spartans defenseman Tommy Miller and the puck deep into the Michigan State end of the ice when Miller reached a crossroads: Keep skating around the back of the net and try to beat Holloway with speed or play the puck off the back boards for a teammate.
Miller went for the latter, known as a reverse because it changes the direction of the play. Holloway was counting on it — he saw Miller try the same move earlier in the game. Holloway almost picked off that one. In the third period of a tie game, he did.
"I had a little bit more speed than him so if he tried to skate, I would be there and I think he recognized that," Holloway said. "He ended up reversing it right to me."
Holloway said afterward he heard someone yelling for a pass. He was facing the boards so he didn't see that it was Caufield, the nation's leading scorer. Holloway was falling to the ice after he leaned hard into his skate edges to stop, but he put a backhand, no-look pass onto Caufield's tape in the slot.
The time from the puck hitting Holloway's stick to it leaving en route to Caufield: 0.5 seconds.
"It looks easy on the video but it's a really skilled play," Caufield said. "It's something that comes easy for a guy like that."
It sure has looked that way in the last two months for Holloway, whose exploits probably would be getting more national attention if not for Caufield running away with the NCAA goal-scoring race.
Holloway has 32 points in 18 games since the start of January. The only one better nationally is Caufield. His 18 points in 10 games since Feb. 1 is tied for first; again, Caufield is right there.
UW is 14-1-1 this season when Holloway has either a goal or an assist, something he hasn't done only twice in the last 16 games. One of those games without a point was last Friday, but he won two faceoffs that quickly led to power-play goals.
Holloway was second to Caufield in voting for the Big Ten's best player by his league counterparts.
"The second half of the year, almost two points a game has been a remarkable run," Badgers coach Tony Granato said. "He continues to gain confidence. He continues to find ways to get better."
Holloway said his confidence level is as high as it has ever been. The same probably can be said for UW as it enters the postseason with just one loss in its past 12 games (10-1-1).
The Edmonton Oilers are happy to see it for both their first-round draft pick from 2020 and his team. They selected Holloway at No. 14 overall based on the notion that the kind of play he has shown this season was about to materialize.
Holloway had only 17 points as an 18-year-old freshman, a figure that raised some eyebrows considering the first-round projections. Tyler Wright, the Oilers' director of amateur scouting, was happy to point out Holloway had 17 points in eight February games alone en route to being named the national player of the month.
"We like that progression," Wright said.
Being part of a winning team is a big deal, he added. A team doesn't want to see a prospect languish with a dead-end program and then have to work on rebuilding his hunger when he gets into its system.
One of the topics in the regular chats this season between Wright and Holloway has been being part of a winning culture. The Badgers didn't have it last year but have built it over the past four months.
"Be part of the reason on why people are talking about Wisconsin," Wright said he has told Holloway. "Make sure that you go as long and far as you can in the tournament — or win the whole thing for that matter — and be that topic of discussion."
The Badgers can improve their case to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament with Big Ten playoff wins. A playoff championship to go with the regular-season title would make for a solid resume in a seeding process that's subjective for the first time in more than 20 years.
Holloway helped provide last week's celebration both with his play since January and with that singular play in the final game.
"We all know how special that moment was for us, but we know we've got a lot more work to do," he said. "The job's not finished yet. We've got Big Ten playoffs to win and the NCAA tournament to win."
Look back on State Journal coverage of Badgers men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season
Read stories from University of Wisconsin men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season.
Cole Caufield scores twice to give the Badgers a 2-1 victory at Michigan State and the Big Ten title on the final day of the regular season.
Robbie Beydoun, playing in his home state, makes 28 saves as the Badgers keep the heat on Minnesota in the chase for the Big Ten title.
If a 7-0 victory against Ohio State at LaBahn Arena was Cole Caufield's last time playing at home for the Badgers, it was the kind of effort UW fans will want to remember him by.
Holloway scored twice on the power play to lead the Badgers past the Buckeyes.
Ty Pelton-Byce scored twice for the Badgers, including the tying goal with 26.8 seconds left after UW let two third-period leads slip away.
Coach Tony Granato went down the lineup in handing out individual laurels for good chances created, hits dished out or composed plays in the defensive zone.
The Badgers erase the sour taste of their largest loss of the season with their first victory at Michigan in their past eight tries.
A four-goal second period by the Wolverines was the difference after the Badgers took the lead.
No. 11 UW is alone atop the conference standings after completing its first series sweep at Minnesota in 12 years with an emphatic 8-1 victory against the second-ranked Golden Gophers.
Cole Caufield broke a tie with seven minutes remaining and Dylan Holloway figured in two goals in the following 2:18 as Wisconsin beat Minnesota 4-1.
Cole Caufield scores two goals for the second straight game and Linus Weissbach records his first three-point game of the season.
Robbie Beydoun stopped 19 shots for his second shutout of the season.
After falling behind 3-0 in the first period, the Badgers couldn't pull all the way back with a late push.
The Badgers scored two power-play goals to win at Penn State for the first time in five tries.
A third-period penalty kill was "probably the biggest five minutes of our season so far," Badgers coach Tony Granato said.
UW freshman Cameron Rowe makes 11 saves for his first shutout.
The Badgers outshot the Gophers but paid the price for turnovers, a slow line change and a bad penalty.
Beydoun made 35 saves as the Badgers knocked off the Gophers in their first game since Dec. 4.
Cameron Rowe made 40 saves in his first collegiate start as the Badgers split a series at the Buckeyes.
The Badgers have lost all three games since four forwards became unavailable due to COVID-19 protocol.
Sophomore Jax Murray scored his first two collegiate goals for the Sun Devils as the Badgers fell to .500.
The Badgers were missing five forwards, one of whom sources said was held out because of a positive COVID-19 test and three others who were close contacts.
Cole Caufield, Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team break out offensively to complete sweep of Penn State
Caufield had his second hat trick for the Badgers and Tarek Baker scored a key short-handed goal.
Robbie Beydoun made a career-high 49 saves for the Badgers.
Missing their top two centers, the Badgers nearly emerged with a split against the sixth-ranked Wolverines.
The Wolverines scored three times in the final 5 minutes, 22 seconds of the second period to turn a deficit into a two-goal lead going into the intermission.
Dylan Holloway's third-period goal put the Badgers ahead for good after they lost two-goal and one-goal leads.
Linus Weissbach helped provide the offense and Robbie Beydoun was a stable presence in goal in the Badgers' 2-0 victory over No. 20 Notre Dame.