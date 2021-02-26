Dylan Holloway's power-play goal gives Badgers overtime victory against Ohio State

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Badgers got to the end of the two-man disadvantage thanks to blocks by Brock Caufield and Anthony Kehrer but Ohio State struck soon after. Westlund fired through traffic and past Beydoun for a 1-1 tie.

At 16-8-1 overall, the Badgers (14-6-1 Big Ten) are eight games over .500 for only the third time in five seasons under Granato. The others were toward the end of the 2016-17 season.

UW was just 4-11-1 against the Buckeyes in the last four seasons entering Friday but Ohio State (6-16-1, 6-15) has hit a prolonged slump. Friday’s loss was its 10th in 13 games since the start of January. In all 10 losses, it has been held to two goals or fewer.

“This was a tough loss,” Buckeyes coach Steve Rohlik said. “The guys fought hard all game and got better as the game went on. We took too many penalties and ultimately their power play came through at the end.”

Holloway put the Badgers ahead less than five minutes into the first period with a wrist shot from the left circle. That gave UW a power-play goal in eight of its last nine games, a stretch in which it’s converting on 42% of man-advantage chances.

The last of Beydoun’s 30 saves was a glove stop on Mark Cheremeta from the slot with less than three minutes remaining in regulation after the puck took an odd bounce.