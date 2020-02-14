Dylan Holloway's late goal lifts Daniel Lebedeff, Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team past No. 9 Penn State

This season has brought nothing near the numbers that Daniel Lebedeff and Dylan Holloway wanted for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team.
On Friday, however, both the sophomore goaltender and the freshman forward offered major contributions as the Badgers ended a losing streak.
Lebedeff made 18 of his 35 saves in a tense third period, which Holloway capped off with a tiebreaking goal with 1:04 remaining for a 4-3 victory against No. 9 Penn State at the Kohl Center.
It was the first victory in six games for the Badgers, who overcame the loss of a two-goal lead in the second period to extend a home unbeaten streak against the Nittany Lions to five games.
"It was pretty awesome," Lebedeff said. "Penn State is a really good team. I think this is a confidence boost for our team. It proves that we can really beat anybody in the Big Ten."
Lebedeff is last among qualified Big Ten Conference goaltenders in save percentage and goals-against average. He was pulled from back-to-back games earlier this month.
But he stopped the last 25 shots he faced Friday in holding off a charge from first-place Penn State's high-powered offense.
"We got a goaltender win," Badgers coach Tony Granato said of Lebedeff. "Our goaltender played outstanding. He was the difference in the game tonight."
Ten seconds before Holloway's deciding shot, Penn State's Brandon Biro fanned on a one-timer from the slot at the other end of the ice, then lost the puck to UW's Max Zimmer along the boards.
Ty Pelton-Byce carried the puck the other way up the middle, leaving three Penn State forwards behind as Holloway replaced Zimmer on the ice.
Pelton-Byce had Cole Caufield to his left and Holloway and K'Andre Miller to his right as he entered the zone. He chose Holloway's direction, and the freshman buried a one-time shot from the inside of the right circle, through Paul DeNaples' block attempt and just under goaltender Peyton Jones' left pad.
"Me and (Miller) were calling for it, but I was lucky enough to get the pass," Holloway said.
Holloway, a projected first-round pick in this summer's NHL draft, entered the game with four goals and 10 points in 27 games after he had 49 and 101 in juniors last season.
"It's pretty special," he said of getting the winning goal. "I thought the whole team played really good tonight. We've got another big game tomorrow, so I think we can't get too high right now."
From Penn State's perspective, the deciding play was a bust, with slow backchecking and two of three forwards going for a change.
"A few things happened to allow that talented a team to get a 4-on-2 with a minute left," coach Guy Gadowsky said. "A few bad things happened."
Freshman defenseman Mike Vorlicky shook off an inauspicious start to the game to score his first collegiate goal, and defenseman Josh Ess added his second of the season 11 seconds later to give UW a 2-0 lead in the first period.
Vorlicky's first touch of the ice during Friday's game lasted only a second before he had to jump back over the boards to avoid a too-many-men penalty. In doing so, he slipped backward and crashed onto the bench.
"I was definitely awake after that," he said.
He was in more control when he took a turnover off the right-wing boards, waited out Jones and backhanded a shot high into the net to put the Badgers (11-17-1, 6-14-1-1 Big Ten) ahead 1-0.
"It was a good way to start the game," Vorlicky said. "I haven't scored in about a year and half, so I didn't really know what to do there."
Liam Folkes, whose overtime goals ended two of the last three Badgers seasons, continued to torment them with a pair of goals for Penn State (18-10-3, 10-8-3-0), his 11th and 12th in 16 career games against UW.
His first, off a feed from Alex Limoges, cut Penn State's deficit to 2-1 just 42 seconds after Ess' goal.
But Vorlicky stepped up to win back the puck later in the first period, and Zimmer smacked home his third goal in as many games.
Penn State turned the game around in the second period, when the Badgers got "really sloppy," Granato said.
"We turned the puck over too much," he said.
Folkes followed up a blocked DeNaples shot from a crowded slot, then DeNaples blasted a slap shot from the top of the right circle off the left post and in.
Lebedeff was on for the rest of the night, diving to his right to stop Sam Sternschein with just less than two minutes left in the second period. He also got his left pad down on Folkes' bid for a hat trick and the lead in the third.
"He was unreal," Holloway said. "He made some really big saves at big moments."