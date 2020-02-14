Dylan Holloway's late goal lifts Daniel Lebedeff, Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team past No. 9 Penn State

Ten seconds before Holloway's deciding shot, Penn State's Brandon Biro fanned on a one-timer from the slot at the other end of the ice, then lost the puck to UW's Max Zimmer along the boards.

Ty Pelton-Byce carried the puck the other way up the middle, leaving three Penn State forwards behind as Holloway replaced Zimmer on the ice.

Pelton-Byce had Cole Caufield to his left and Holloway and K'Andre Miller to his right as he entered the zone. He chose Holloway's direction, and the freshman buried a one-time shot from the inside of the right circle, through Paul DeNaples' block attempt and just under goaltender Peyton Jones' left pad.

"Me and (Miller) were calling for it, but I was lucky enough to get the pass," Holloway said.

Holloway, a projected first-round pick in this summer's NHL draft, entered the game with four goals and 10 points in 27 games after he had 49 and 101 in juniors last season.

"It's pretty special," he said of getting the winning goal. "I thought the whole team played really good tonight. We've got another big game tomorrow, so I think we can't get too high right now."

From Penn State's perspective, the deciding play was a bust, with slow backchecking and two of three forwards going for a change.