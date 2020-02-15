Dylan Holloway's late goal lifts Daniel Lebedeff, Badgers men's hockey past No. 9 Penn State

“A few things happened to allow that talented a team to get a 4-on-2 with a minute left,” coach Guy Gadowsky said. “A few bad things happened.”

Freshman defenseman Mike Vorlicky shook off an inauspicious start to the game to score his first collegiate goal, and defenseman Josh Ess added his second of the season 11 seconds later to give UW a 2-0 lead in the first period.

Vorlicky’s first touch of the ice during Friday’s game lasted only a second before he had to jump back over the boards to avoid a too-many-men penalty. In doing so, he slipped backward and crashed onto the bench.

“I was definitely awake after that,” he said.

He was in more control when he took a turnover off the right-wing boards, waited out Jones and backhanded a shot high into the net to put the Badgers (11-17-1, 6-14-1-1 Big Ten) ahead 1-0.

“It was a good way to start the game,” Vorlicky said. “I haven’t scored in about a year and half, so I didn’t really know what to do there.”

Liam Folkes, whose overtime goals ended two of the last three Badgers seasons, continued to torment them with a pair of goals for Penn State (18-10-3, 10-8-3-0), his 11th and 12th in 16 career games against UW.