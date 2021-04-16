Dylan Holloway leaves Badgers to sign with Edmonton Oilers

"Did he step above and beyond to be out there? He did," Granato said. "That's why Dylan Holloway is Dylan Holloway. He's a warrior. He's a competitor.

"He was not going to miss those games and tell his teammates, 'Hey, I can't play today. You guys go out there and get a win.' He was going to find a way to get out there. Whether it was limited and he had to adjust, he was still effective."

The Oilers selected Holloway at No. 14 overall last year despite a muted freshman season in terms of points — just 17 in 35 games. He was Canada's Junior A player of the year in 2018-19 for a 40-goal, 88-point regular season with the Okotoks Oilers of the Alberta Junior Hockey League.

The high-scoring ways resumed in his second season with UW, when he teamed with Roman Ahcan and Brock Caufield on the second line and was a key component to the national-best power play.

The Badgers will have a new look up front in 2021-22 after seeing their top four scorers leave. The changes weren't unexpected, however, and Granato said UW will have to be a grittier team to return to the NCAA tournament in 2022.

He would have loved to have Holloway, Cole Caufield, Weissbach and Pelton-Byce back for another season but it probably wouldn't have been the right career moves.