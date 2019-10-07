Led by freshman forward Dylan Holloway, five University of Wisconsin men's hockey players or recruits were included on the first NHL Central Scouting rankings for the 2020 draft.
Holloway was one of 26 players assigned an A grade that translates to being a first-round candidate. Last season's Canadian junior player of the year has been projected to be selected in the upper to middle part of the first round.
Forward Zach Urdahl got a B grade that equates to the second or third round. The Eau Claire native is playing this season with Lincoln in the United States Hockey League.
Fellow Eau Claire native Sam Stange, a forward for Sioux City in the USHL, received a C grade along with defensemen Daniel Laatsch of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program and Casey Roepke of the North American Hockey League's Janesville Jets.
A C grade means the player is projected for the fourth, fifth or sixth rounds of the seven-round draft.
The 2020 NHL draft is June 26-27 in Montreal.