Dylan Holloway leads 7 connected to Wisconsin Badgers in 2020 NHL draft midterm rankings

Dylan Holloway's point production hasn't been stellar for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, but that hasn't appeared to cost the freshman much in the way of his NHL draft prospects.

Holloway on Monday was listed 10th on NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings of 2020 draft-eligible skaters from North American leagues.

He has produced three goals and eight points in 19 games as an 18-year-old after netting the award as Canada's junior player of the year in 2018-19.

The numbers have been deceiving to some extent, Badgers coach Tony Granato said.

"He's probably been our most consistent player on how he's played and produced chances," Granato said. "They just haven't gone in for him from the number of chances that he's created. I think he's due to start getting more points with the way he's played."

Holloway led a group of seven players connected to the Badgers listed in the midterm rankings. Fellow freshman Mike Vorlicky, a defenseman, was 208th.

Among recruits on the list of skaters, defenseman Daniel Laatsch was 101st, forward Sam Stange was 128th and forward Zach Urdahl was 130th.