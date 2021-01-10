'Dumb mistakes' cost Badgers men's hockey team a chance at sweep of top-ranked Minnesota

Granato called it "not a smart penalty."

"A couple decisions with the puck tonight weren't smart," he said. "If you're going to win championships and you're going to continue to get better, you've got to start taking some of those out of the equation and out of the game."

Sam Stange and Brock Caufield scored in the first and second periods, respectively, to give the Badgers (6-6, 6-3-0-1) a 2-1 lead that lasted only 2:02 before McLaughlin equalized. Junior defenseman Jesper Peltonen had a career-best two assists; he and defensive partner Anthony Kehrer were both plus-3.

Cole Caufield forced a turnover deep in Minnesota's zone and later scored on a one-timer from Ty Pelton-Byce to cut the Badgers' third-period deficit to 4-3. The Badgers launched 29 shot attempts to the Gophers' 11 in the final 20 minutes but couldn't find an equalizer.

Cole Caufield found a burst of energy in the sixth period of the series, which came after only one practice with his UW teammates following his return from the World Junior Championship.