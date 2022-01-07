Down to 9 players in practice, how Wisconsin men's hockey concluded it could play Ohio State after all

There were nine players on the ice at practice and, the way that coach Tony Granato saw it, two choices for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team.
The Badgers could have hoped to reschedule home games against No. 17 Ohio State that were postponed Tuesday because a positive COVID-19 test and related quarantines wouldn't let them have enough players for the Friday series opener. The chances of finding new dates later this season were slim.
The other option was to push back the series to Saturday and Sunday and have most of the team play after missing four days of practice.
"We went with the second, the right answer of let's just play," Granato said.
UW is hoping to have its full lineup available when it takes the ice Saturday night against the Buckeyes at the Kohl Center. That's a far cry from how things have gone during the week.
The Badgers practiced from Tuesday to Friday with five forwards, two defensemen and two goaltenders. While there's no NCAA rule on a minimum amount of players for a game, anything less than nine forwards and four defensemen is unusual to be considered fit to play.
All but three players on long-term injuries or illness practiced Monday before one positive COVID test was reported and others entered quarantine. The interpretation of CDC and NCAA guidelines by Badgers medical staff members had many of the players eligible to leave a five-day quarantine Saturday, although the precise timing hasn't been addressed.
Granato conceded that Tuesday's original announcement that the entire series had been postponed might have been hasty. UW wasn't going to be able to play Friday because of the number of players in quarantine but team and Big Ten administrators quickly started looking at options to shift to a Saturday-Sunday schedule.
By Wednesday, they were confident that enough Badgers players would be able to play Saturday to get the games back on the books.
"We had to let lots of people decide whether or not this was the right thing to do," Granato said.
Ohio State was able to change its flights and hotel and jumped at the opportunity to avoid being part of a escalating number of games postponed or canceled for this weekend amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.
"Where things are headed and so many unknowns, I think both sides were willing to do whatever we needed to do, keeping in mind our teams, to have a chance to play," Ohio State coach Steve Rohlik said.
"We just looked at all our options and all the stars aligned to at least give us a chance. These guys have been through so much over the last couple of years now. You see all the games that are canceled out there across the country. If you can play games and both teams are able to play, it's almost like if you don't get these games in now, I'm not sure we can."
The sixth-place Badgers (6-12-2, 2-6-1-1 Big Ten) stand to have the harder time being ready for Saturday's game against the third-place Buckeyes (14-6, 6-4) given that nine forwards, six defensemen and goaltender Jared Moe have been out of practice since Monday.
Granato faced the question of not only could his team play this weekend but should it. He said player welfare is the top priority and added the teams were following recommendations of medical personnel.
"The mentality of we want to play hockey is the mentality you have to have," Granato said. "You can't pick and choose when you play or who you play or where you play. If you get a chance to play a game, let's play a game."
No one in college hockey wants to face the scorn that Michigan did after it backed out of playing No. 3 Western Michigan last week.
The sixth-ranked Wolverines had five players away at the World Junior Championship on Dec. 27 when they cited health and welfare protocols in the program for canceling the Dec. 30 game against the Broncos. But they didn't cancel the Dec. 29 game against Michigan Tech, which fueled criticism that Michigan was avoiding a highly ranked team while missing some of its best players.
Wolverines officials disputed that account but the perception took hold around college hockey and with other Big Ten teams. UW forward Roman Ahcan tweeted a reference to the Badgers playing games last season without five forwards — four in COVID protocol and one away at Canada's World Juniors camp — by tagging Michigan's Twitter account and writing "drop the puck."
Michigan dressed a lineup of 12 forwards, six defensemen and three goalies — six of them NHL draft picks — for a 0-0 tie against Michigan Tech, drawing further shaming for contending that it couldn't play the same lineup the next day.
It's not clear to what degree the backlash against the Wolverines played into UW's desire to get the games against Ohio State played. But no one in college hockey wants to be accused of trying to, as one staff member from a Big Ten school put it, "pull a Michigan."
The uncertainty and shifting of days for the Badgers this week has been a throwback to last season, when UW at one point played four games short-handed because of a positive test and three related quarantines. Two of those games were at Ohio State and UW emerged with a split.
"When you've got enough guys to play, I think you've just got to drop the puck," Ahcan said. "There's not a guarantee that we have tomorrow, as you see from last year. So I think any game that you can get in with the players that you have, you've got to just go out and play it and give it your best like we did against Ohio State."
Fave 5: Todd D. Milewski picks his favorite stories of 2021
A year of major changes and obstacles overcome just to get games on the schedule made it tough to pick, but these are Todd D. Milewski's five favorite stories from 2021.
The remarkable story of how brain surgery saved Tony Granato's life 25 years ago and his improbable return to the ice
Tony Granato, his wife Linda and some of his teammates took a look back at a frightening period of time when he needed surgery to not just ret…
Former Badgers men's hockey goalies got together to chat about what makes for a great shooter, some of the best they faced and how Cole Caufie…
Daryl Watts opens up about Hockey Canada snub, her famous OT goal and why she's pumped for 1 last season with the Badgers
Badgers women's hockey star Daryl Watts didn't make Canada's residency program to pick the Olympic team and she was tired of holding back about it.
Move out, clean, move in: A look inside the craziness of Badgers hockey doubleheader days at LaBahn Arena
The COVID-19 pandemic changed so much of the 2020-21 sports season, and this was a look inside the logistics of playing men's and women's hock…
Barry Alvarez says he'll retire after a 31-year tenure with the Badgers as football coach, athletic director
When Barry Alvarez announced his retirement as Badgers athletic director, all sorts of people connected to UW now or in the past had ways of f…