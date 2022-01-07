Down to 9 players in practice, how Wisconsin men's hockey concluded it could play Ohio State after all

"We just looked at all our options and all the stars aligned to at least give us a chance. These guys have been through so much over the last couple of years now. You see all the games that are canceled out there across the country. If you can play games and both teams are able to play, it's almost like if you don't get these games in now, I'm not sure we can."

The sixth-place Badgers (6-12-2, 2-6-1-1 Big Ten) stand to have the harder time being ready for Saturday's game against the third-place Buckeyes (14-6, 6-4) given that nine forwards, six defensemen and goaltender Jared Moe have been out of practice since Monday.

Granato faced the question of not only could his team play this weekend but should it. He said player welfare is the top priority and added the teams were following recommendations of medical personnel.

"The mentality of we want to play hockey is the mentality you have to have," Granato said. "You can't pick and choose when you play or who you play or where you play. If you get a chance to play a game, let's play a game."

No one in college hockey wants to face the scorn that Michigan did after it backed out of playing No. 3 Western Michigan last week.