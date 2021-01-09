Down goes No. 1: Robbie Beydoun, Badgers end Minnesota's unbeaten start

“To beat them you have be sharp and you have to be smart, and I think we were able to do that for enough of the game tonight to get the win,” UW coach Tony Granato said.

In November, Beydoun opened the season with a shutout in his first game action in more than nine months. Shots faced in practice are one thing but having to see through traffic and battle unfriendly opponents makes game shots a different animal.

But Beydoun, a graduate transfer, was sharp from the start, an important element when playing a Minnesota team that played with a lead for more than three-quarters of its games so far.

He made 16 saves in the third period as the Badgers were outshot 17-4 in the final 20 minutes and 36-22 for the game.

Beydoun had to make saves on Bryce Brodzinski, Ben Meyers and Jackson LaCombe from quality scoring areas in the final eight minutes of the first period.

With UW ahead in the second period, Beydoun was back at making big saves to keep it that way. Within 90 seconds, he denied Koster and Scott Reedy.

His best save of the middle frame came later when the Gophers’ Sampo Ranta fed Sammy Walker all alone in front on a rush. Beydoun kicked out his right pad to turn away the redirection.