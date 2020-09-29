Despite European options, Badgers expect to have Cole Caufield for upcoming men's hockey season

Some teams have loaned signed prospects to European leagues to get them some training and playing time before the NHL and AHL resume. Alex Turcotte, who was a freshman alongside Caufield with the Badgers last season before signing a pro contract, is in Germany for training camp with Eisbären Berlin.

The idea that NCAA hockey would have a severely limited season or none altogether could have been chilling for NHL teams with prospects playing at the college level. After the Ivy League announced in July that its schools wouldn't play until Jan. 1 at the earliest, Harvard had three players sign pro contracts and lost recruits that were expected to join the team this season.

There have been no official indications on when the NCAA hockey season will begin or whether the postseason tournament will be pushed back to offset some of the delay at the start. Boston College coach Jerry York said Hockey East could start as early as Nov. 6, one of the more optimistic dates floated.

The NCAA men's and women's basketball seasons will start Nov. 25, and some around college hockey have said they're in favor of aligning with that timeline.