Despite European options, Badgers expect to have Cole Caufield for upcoming men's hockey season

Until Cole Caufield reaches the Montreal Canadiens roster, the questions, rumors and discussion about where he'll play hockey will follow him.
Sometimes the talk moves to the front, like when it emerged recently that Caufield had been pursued by European teams whose schedules are beginning, an avenue to playing early this fall that won't be available in North America.
Still, as of now, the University of Wisconsin is expecting to have the right wing leading its corps of forwards into the delayed 2020-21 season.
Coach Tony Granato said Caufield has decided to stay with the Badgers, a second time in seven months that the right wing has affirmed he's staying in college.
After the 2019-20 season ended in March, Caufield elected to put a pro career on hold in favor of a second year at UW. With the start of the 2020-21 campaign pushed back for most North American leagues because of the COVID-19 pandemic, opportunities opened up for prospects to play in Europe.
According to Swedish site HockeyNews.se, Rögle of the country's top division was trying to sign Caufield for a season that started Sept. 19.
Until the Badgers start playing — there's no date set yet amid a COVID-19 pandemic that has set back NCAA sports schedules — those opportunities are likely to continue to be presented to Caufield, a 19-year-old Canadiens first-round draft pick.
Caufield hasn't addressed the offers with the media. He declined an interview request made through UW.
Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin said in a radio interview with TSN 690 AM in Montreal on Tuesday that the plan continues to be for Caufield to play this season with the Badgers. But he emphasized that Caufield has to get into some games.
"Hopefully they start playing," Bergevin said. "That's the plan. Now, if they don't play — I told the agent, I want him to play hockey this year. So if Wisconsin is not an option we'll have to look at another option for him."
With NCAA hockey's Oct. 3 season start delayed and pro leagues heading toward a resumption of play in December or January, the upcoming month could be quiet for competition in North America.
Some teams have loaned signed prospects to European leagues to get them some training and playing time before the NHL and AHL resume. Alex Turcotte, who was a freshman alongside Caufield with the Badgers last season before signing a pro contract, is in Germany for training camp with Eisbären Berlin.
The idea that NCAA hockey would have a severely limited season or none altogether could have been chilling for NHL teams with prospects playing at the college level. After the Ivy League announced in July that its schools wouldn't play until Jan. 1 at the earliest, Harvard had three players sign pro contracts and lost recruits that were expected to join the team this season.
There have been no official indications on when the NCAA hockey season will begin or whether the postseason tournament will be pushed back to offset some of the delay at the start. Boston College coach Jerry York said Hockey East could start as early as Nov. 6, one of the more optimistic dates floated.
The NCAA men's and women's basketball seasons will start Nov. 25, and some around college hockey have said they're in favor of aligning with that timeline.
Signs that NCAA hockey leagues will start playing before the end of 2020 apparently were enough to persuade Caufield to stay in Madison.
After being named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in May, Caufield said he wanted to use his return to the Badgers to become a well-rounded player at the NCAA level.
"I want to take over," Caufield said then. "I want to dominate and do the same thing, just increase my points and be a leader. I think that's probably the biggest thing I want to improve on is becoming a guy that people can rely on in all situations. And be a voice in the locker room, too, that people look to when times aren't so good."
Caufield could be one of two first-round draft picks on the Badgers roster when the season starts. Sophomore forward Dylan Holloway is projected to be a first-day selection in the Oct. 6-7 NHL draft.
Caufield's 19 goals and 36 points led the Badgers last season, but 34% of the team's goal-scoring production left via graduation, pro signing or transfer. Caufield stands to be the focal point of this season's UW offense, with Holloway, Ty Pelton-Byce, Roman Ahcan and Linus Weissbach among returners at forward who will get big minutes.
