Desire to 'go on my own way' leads Brayden Morrison to choose Wisconsin Badgers over Michigan

Morrison is expected to play one more season with the Okotoks Oilers in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, not far from his hometown of Calgary, before joining UW for the 2021-22 season.

He scored his 11th goal of the season for Okotoks on Friday, giving him 22 points in 37 games.

Morrison, listed at 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds, plays wing this season but was a center in the Calgary Flames Midget AAA program. That instilled into his game a responsible nature in both ends of the ice.

He cited a good relationship with Badgers coaches Tony Granato, Mark Osiecki and Mark Strobel as a factor in his decision to commit to UW. A visit for the Badgers' Nov. 16 overtime loss to Notre Dame also left a positive impression.

"The rink is a really special place," Morrison said. "A bunch of athletes bond there. I think it's a really special place that could suit me well."

Okotoks not only has two Badgers recruits playing this season — 16-year-old forward Brett Moravec has nine points in 35 games — it produced UW freshman Dylan Holloway, the 2018-19 Canadian junior player of the year.

Eight players from this year's Oilers team have committed to a Division I school.