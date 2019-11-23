MINNEAPOLIS — It was a game there for the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team to win, the kind it probably needed to win to be a factor in the Big Ten Conference race.
But through breakdowns in the defensive zone, a lack of offensive finishing and a strong night from the opposing goaltender, it was a frustrating Friday for the 16th-ranked Badgers at 3M Arena at Mariucci.
Jack LaFontaine made 34 saves before leaving with an apparent upper-body injury in the third period, with a 4-1 Minnesota victory already salted away.
In falling below .500 (6-7) and to 1-4 in the Big Ten against an unranked foe, the Badgers showed traits that are getting to be too familiar for their liking. Sean Dhooghe said the team got outcompeted.
“It’s the same stuff over and over,” the junior alternate captain said. “We’re saying the same things. It’s do or don’t; there’s no more try. We have to do it — that’s the bottom line.”
The most glaring shortcoming was UW’s play in its defensive zone, where Minnesota took advantage of an occasionally chaotic group of five Badgers players in front of goaltender Daniel Lebedeff.
On one goal, three UW forwards appeared to overpursue the puck at the top of the zone, leaving an odd-man chance low. On another, three Badgers players went into the corner to chase the puck but came up empty.
The coup de grâce was Jonny Sorenson’s third-period goal, where the Badgers failed to clear a loose puck from the front of the net. The score gave the Gophers (5-6-2, 2-3-2-2 Big Ten) a 3-1 lead with 13:15 remaining.
“We’ve just got to make better decisions with the puck,” said defenseman Tyler Inamoto, who was minus-3. “Tough night for the D corps and a tough night for the forwards as well.”
Standing atop the crease, Inamoto couldn’t get the puck from his skates to his stick to push it away from danger. Sorenson picked it up and tucked it around Lebedeff (25 saves).
“I thought that was the big part of the game tonight, that we weren’t sharp enough in the D zone,” UW coach Tony Granato said. “We weren’t committed to it. When the game started, we thought it was going to be easy: Let’s hurry up and get out of the D zone and get going in the offensive zone.
“You can’t hurry up in the D zone. You do it right; the D zone ends and then you play in the offensive zone.”
Still, the Badgers had chances to tilt the game in their favor, especially in a power play-heavy second period. In the first 11:18 of the middle frame, they attempted 25 shots and got 15 through to LaFontaine.
The junior, a transfer from Michigan, stopped all but Dhooghe’s power-play shot from the right circle that cut the Gophers’ lead to 2-1.
“It’s a big time for a goal, I think, in terms of momentum shifts,” Dhooghe said. “It was important to hold that and really sustain pressure after that.”
But Sorenson’s goal and another by former Badgers recruit Sampo Ranta on a rush after blocking K’Andre Miller’s shot in the defensive zone put UW away in the third period.
“I think we did a good job of just shutting down their momentum,” Sorenson said. “They started getting it going a little bit, but we had good energy on the bench. We just knew we had to keep putting it the other way and getting pucks on their goalie.”
Minnesota scored on two of only seven shots in the third.
“The two goals in the third period,” Lebedeff said, “it just wasn’t good enough.”
Granato said LaFontaine outplayed Lebedeff on Friday. He said senior goaltender Jack Berry will make his first start of the season on Saturday.
“I just think it’s time,” Granato said.
UW had a promising opening few minutes but sloppy defensive-zone play quickly gave Minnesota a 2-0 first-period lead on goals 67 seconds apart by Blake McLaughlin and Scott Reedy.
On the first, Gophers center Ben Meyers outraced Badgers players to the puck after dumping it into the right-wing corner, then skated away from three opponents, two of whom collided, to deliver a pass to McLaughlin.
Reedy scored after Minnesota won a battle for the puck along the right-wing boards and three forwards went toward Gophers defenseman Jackson LaCombe high in the zone.
“We lacked mentally,” Dhooghe said. “I don’t know if we didn’t prepare for it well enough as a team or if we just didn’t find it important enough, but that definitely cost us the game tonight.”
Wisconsin 0 1 0 — 1
Minnesota 2 0 2 — 4
First period: M — McLaughlin 2 (Meyers), 4:26; Reedy 5 (McManus, LaCombe), 5:33.
Second period: W — S. Dhooghe 3 (C. Caufield, Miller), 11:18 (pp). Penalties: Sorenson, M, 1:51; Team, M, 8:34; Reedy, M, 9:51; Inamoto, W, 20:00.
Third period: M — Sorenson 3 (Nelson, Johnson), 6:45; Ranta 5, 12:54.
Saves: W (Lebedeff 12-8-5) 25; M (LaFontaine 10-17-7, Moe x-x-2) 36. Power plays: W 1-for-3; M 0-for-1. Att. — 7,903.