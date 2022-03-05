Defensive breakdown costs Wisconsin men's hockey team a chance to close out playoff series

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — There is fresh experience for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team to reference in its situation.

The Badgers need to turn from negative to positive in a hurry or their season will be over on Sunday.

That's because Notre Dame forced a deciding Game 3 of a Big Ten quarterfinal series with a goal in the final minute Saturday for a 3-2 victory at Compton Family Ice Arena.

The Badgers were able to rebound from a humbling sweep at Minnesota last week to upset the Fighting Irish in Friday's Game 1. They'll have to do it again or pack up the gear.

"We don't have a choice but to focus on it's a one-game series now," UW coach Tony Granato said. "If you said two weeks ago we're going to play Notre Dame in a one-game series, you'd probably say fine."

Trevor Janicke's goal with 20.7 seconds left in the third period broke a deadlock after the Badgers rallied from a two-goal deficit with power-play goals by Roman Ahcan and Carson Bantle.

It was the final blow in a game heavy in playoff intensity, with both teams capitalizing on their power play and heavy hits leading to two Badgers players being helped from the ice.

The winning goal was a breakdown, defenseman Tyler Inamoto said, and he took responsibility.

Notre Dame (26-10) won a neutral-zone faceoff over to defenseman Spencer Stastney on the left side of the ice. He carried the puck into the zone wide and behind the net as Badgers defenseman Anthony Kehrer stumbled at the left post.

Inamoto turned at the right post to face Stastney but that gave Janicke inside position on UW center Brock Caufield. Stastney got the puck through Inamoto to Janicke, who squeezed a shot past goalie Jared Moe.

"That's on me," Inamoto said. "I went to box a guy out front, thinking that he might shoot it on net, then a rebound could come out. When I turned around, I wasn't quick enough and I didn't get to the post fast enough. They were able to pass it through me, and that's a breakdown on my part. That can't happen."

Stastney, a senior from Mequon, has five assists in six games against UW this season.

"He made a nice play," Granato said. "We tried to cut the net off and he made a nice pass through us and it went right on his tape. They made the play when they needed to and were able to force another game."

The Badgers (10-23-3), who won Game 1 on Friday 3-1 to break a 10-game road losing streak, are still looking for their first road playoff series victory since 2007. They won the first game only to lose the last two in 2011 (at Colorado College), 2012 (at Denver) and 2019 (at Penn State).

UW lost forward Ryder Donovan to an apparent head injury in the second period. He won't play Sunday, Granato said, another blow for the center corps that's already without Tarek Baker and Owen Lindmark.

Defenseman Corson Ceulemans also needed help off the ice in the second period after taking a hit to the head from Notre Dame's Landon Slaggert. Referees ejected the forward after a video review, giving the Badgers a five-minute power play that spilled over into the third period.

Ceulemans was back for the third and that's where UW got even. Mathieu De St. Phalle and Caufield did good work to get Bantle the puck in front, and he made it 2-2 with his first goal in seven games.

The Badgers trailed since the 1:41 mark of the first period after Graham Slaggert scored a power-play goal. Defenseman Zach Plucinski added on later in the period but the Badgers didn't fold. Ahcan got UW on the board midway through the second period.

"It's playoff hockey," Bantle said. "It's do or die. So obviously all the boys want to play, we want to keep the season going so we're going to do whatever it takes."

UW won once in its first 14 road games this season before opening this series with a victory Friday. It'll have to contend with a physical opponent with some momentum on its home ice on Sunday.

"Hit them more than they hit you, basically," Inamoto said. "That's the only advantage that you're going to get because we both can be physical teams. It showed out there. It was a pretty physical game tonight and last night. It's going to be a war tomorrow, that's for sure."

