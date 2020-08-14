Defenseman Tyson Jugnauth commits to Badgers men's hockey team

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team emerged as the choice for a 16-year-old Canadian defenseman who has drawn multiple suitors.

Tyson Jugnauth of Kelowna, British Columbia, tweeted Friday that he has committed to the Badgers.

College teams were able to make scholarship offers to the left-handed defenseman starting Aug. 1, and Jugnauth said in an interview that picked the Badgers over Boston University less than two weeks later.

Michigan and Maine also reached out to Jugnauth, who was a first-round pick of the Western Hockey League's Swift Current Broncos in 2019. His nonbinding commitment to the Badgers signaled that he's on track to go the college route.

"Just seeing the college experience and development, I thought it was a better fit," he said.

Listed at 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds last season, Jugnauth has signed to play the 2020-21 season with the West Kelowna Warriors in the British Columbia Hockey League. He made three regular-season appearances with the team and played in two playoff games after spending most of last season with the Okanagan Rockets of the British Columbia Major Midget League.