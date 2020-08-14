Defenseman Tyson Jugnauth commits to Badgers men's hockey team

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team emerged as the choice for a 16-year-old Canadian defenseman who has drawn multiple suitors.
Tyson Jugnauth of Kelowna, British Columbia, tweeted Friday that he has committed to the Badgers.
College teams were able to make scholarship offers to the left-handed defenseman starting Aug. 1, and Jugnauth said in an interview that picked the Badgers over Boston University less than two weeks later.
Michigan and Maine also reached out to Jugnauth, who was a first-round pick of the Western Hockey League's Swift Current Broncos in 2019. His nonbinding commitment to the Badgers signaled that he's on track to go the college route.
"Just seeing the college experience and development, I thought it was a better fit," he said.
Listed at 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds last season, Jugnauth has signed to play the 2020-21 season with the West Kelowna Warriors in the British Columbia Hockey League. He made three regular-season appearances with the team and played in two playoff games after spending most of last season with the Okanagan Rockets of the British Columbia Major Midget League.
West Kelowna coach Simon Ferguson, who also coached Jugnauth at the midget level, touted Jugnauth's skating level, vision for the game and high hockey IQ with an offensive flair.
"He's a young guy so he's going to get stronger and faster," Ferguson said. "He has some instincts that are next level."
Jugnauth, who said he tries to model his game after former Michigan standout Quinn Hughes, produced 28 points in 34 games for Okanagan in 2019-20.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated shutdown of in-person recruiting, he had to make his college decision based on Zoom calls and virtual tours.
"It would have been nice to go down there," Jugnauth said, "but I got a good sense of everything."
Born in Toronto, he moved with his family — his parents are both doctors — at an early age to Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, then moved to Kelowna in 2009.
Jugnauth joined forwards Nick Pierre and Dylan Godbout and defenseman Reed Kluender among 2004-born players who have committed to the Badgers for the 2022-23 season or beyond.
Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey recruiting tracker
As players give oral commitments to the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, we'll add them here with their stats.
Players are listed in the order in which they committed.
TJ KOUFIS
Position: Forward
Hometown: Palatine, Ill.
2019-20 team: Okotoks (AJHL)
Date committed (age): July 6, 2016 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @TKoufis88
MATTY DE SAINT PHALLE
Position: Forward
Hometown: Kildeer, Ill.
2019-20 team: Chicago (USHL)
Date committed (age): July 23, 2016 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @mattydsp28
BEN HELGESON
Position: Forward
Hometown: Lake Elmo, Minn.
2019-20 team: Vernon (BCHL)
Date committed (age): Oct. 25, 2016 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @benhelgeson9
ISAAC NOVAK
Position: Forward
Hometown: Sussex
2019-20 team: Des Moines (USHL)
Date committed (age): Dec. 13, 2016 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @IsaacNovak1
SHANE LAVELLE
Position: Forward
Hometown: Chaska, Minn.
2019-20 team: Chaska HS (Minn.)
Date committed (age): May 21, 2017 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @shanelave21
CASEY ROEPKE
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Erin
2019-20 team: Janesville (NAHL)
Date committed (age): May 30, 2017 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @Casey_Roepke
DANIEL LAATSCH
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Altoona
2019-20 team: U.S. Under-18 Team (NTDP)
Date committed (age): Sept. 20, 2017 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @DanielLaatsch
ANTHONY KEHRER
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Winnipeg, Manitoba
2019-20 team: Sioux City (USHL)
Date committed (age): Sept. 21, 2017 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @KehrerAnthony
JOSH BOHLIN
Position: Forward
Hometown: Wausau
2019-20 team: Minnesota (NAHL)
Date committed (age): Oct. 12, 2017 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @Josh_Bohlin
LUKE LAMASTER
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Duluth, Minn.
2019-20 team: Sioux City (USHL)
Date committed (age): Nov. 28, 2017 (18)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @LukeLaMaster
CORSON CEULEMANS
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Beaumont, Alberta
2019-20 team: Brooks (AJHL)
Date committed (age): April 2, 2018 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @corson_4
NOAH GRANNAN
Position: Goaltender
Hometown: Germantown
2019-20 team: U.S. Under-18 Team (NTDP)
Date committed (age): April 17, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
CADEN BROWN
Position: Forward
Hometown: St. Louis
2019-20 team: U.S. Under-17 Team (NTDP)
Date committed (age): May 28, 2018 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @cadenwbrown21
NICK PIERRE
Position: Forward
Hometown: Cottage Grove, Minn.
2019-20 teams: MAP South Hockey (Elite League), Hill-Murray HS (Minn.)
Date committed (age): June 6, 2018 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @nickpierre11
JOE PALODICHUK
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Cottage Grove, Minn.
2019-20 teams: MAP South Hockey (Elite League), Hill-Murray HS (Minn.)
Date committed (age): Aug. 18, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @JoePalodichuk
SAM STANGE
Position: Forward
Hometown: Eau Claire
2019-20 teams: Sioux City (USHL)
Date committed: Sept. 7, 2018 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @sam_stange3
GRAYDEN DAUL
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Glenview, Ill.
2019-20 team: Chicago Mission 16U
Date committed (age): Sept. 10, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
ETHAN MANN
Position: Forward
Hometown: Grafton
2019-20 teams: Team Wisconsin, University School of Milwaukee
Date committed (age): Sept. 14, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @Ethan_Mann11
LUKE LEVANDOWSKI
Position: Forward
Hometown: Rosemount, Minn.
2019-20 teams: TDS Transportation (Elite League), Rosemount HS (Minn.)
Date committed (age): Dec. 13, 2018 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @LukeLevy21
ZACH URDAHL
Position: Forward
Hometown: Eau Claire
2019-20 team: Lincoln (USHL)
Date committed (age): Dec. 21, 2018 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @ZUrdahl
BRETT MORAVEC
Position: Forward
Hometown: Airdrie, Alberta
2019-20 team: Okotoks (AJHL)
Date committed (age): April 19, 2019 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
DYLAN GODBOUT
Position: Forward
Hometown: Woodbury, Minn.
2019-20 team: Hill-Murray (Minn. HS)
Date committed: April 30, 2019 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @dylan_godbout
REED KLUENDER
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: South St. Paul, Minn.
2019-20 team: South St. Paul (Minn. HS)
Date committed: May 10, 2019 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @ReedKluender
LIAM MALMQUIST
Position: Forward
Hometown: Edina, Minn.
2018-19 teams: Penticton (BCHL)
Date committed: May 23, 2019 (18)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @Liam_Malmquist
CAMERON ROWE
Position: Goaltender
Hometown: Wilmette, Ill.
2019-20 team: U.S. Under-18 Team (NTDP)
Date committed: July 28, 2019 (18)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @C_rowe00
ROBBY NEWTON
Position: Forward
Hometown: Whitefish Bay
2019-20 team: Cedar Rapids (USHL)
Date committed: Oct. 30, 2019 (18)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @RobbyNewton13
JACK HORBACH
Position: Forward
Hometown: Naperville, Ill.
2019-20 team: Madison (USHL)
Date committed: Nov. 6, 2019 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
BRAYDEN MORRISON
Position: Forward
Hometown: Calgary, Alberta
2019-20 team: Okotoks (AJHL)
Date committed: Dec. 29, 2019 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @MoBrayden
BEN GARRITY
Position: Goaltender
Hometown: Rosemount, Minn.
2019-20 team: Minot (NAHL)
Date committed: Feb. 5, 2020 (20)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @Garrity29
ROBBIE BEYDOUN
Position: Goaltender
Hometown: Plymouth, Mich.
2019-20 team: Michigan Tech (WCHA)
Date committed: April 4, 2020 (23)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @RobbieBeydoun30
JACOB MARTIN
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Eagle River
2019-20 team: U.S. Under-17 Team
Date committed: Aug. 1, 2020 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
TYSON JUGNAUTH
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Kelowna, British Columbia
2019-20 team: Okanagan (BCMML), West Kelowna (BCHL)
Date committed: Aug. 14, 2020 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @JugnauthTyson
