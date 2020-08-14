You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Defenseman Tyson Jugnauth commits to Badgers men's hockey team
0 comments
topical
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Defenseman Tyson Jugnauth commits to Badgers men's hockey team

{{featured_button_text}}

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team emerged as the choice for a 16-year-old Canadian defenseman who has drawn multiple suitors.

Tyson Jugnauth mug

Jugnauth

Tyson Jugnauth of Kelowna, British Columbia, tweeted Friday that he has committed to the Badgers.

College teams were able to make scholarship offers to the left-handed defenseman starting Aug. 1, and Jugnauth said in an interview that picked the Badgers over Boston University less than two weeks later.

Michigan and Maine also reached out to Jugnauth, who was a first-round pick of the Western Hockey League's Swift Current Broncos in 2019. His nonbinding commitment to the Badgers signaled that he's on track to go the college route.

"Just seeing the college experience and development, I thought it was a better fit," he said.

Listed at 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds last season, Jugnauth has signed to play the 2020-21 season with the West Kelowna Warriors in the British Columbia Hockey League. He made three regular-season appearances with the team and played in two playoff games after spending most of last season with the Okanagan Rockets of the British Columbia Major Midget League.

West Kelowna coach Simon Ferguson, who also coached Jugnauth at the midget level, touted Jugnauth's skating level, vision for the game and high hockey IQ with an offensive flair.

"He's a young guy so he's going to get stronger and faster," Ferguson said. "He has some instincts that are next level."

Jugnauth, who said he tries to model his game after former Michigan standout Quinn Hughes, produced 28 points in 34 games for Okanagan in 2019-20.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated shutdown of in-person recruiting, he had to make his college decision based on Zoom calls and virtual tours.

"It would have been nice to go down there," Jugnauth said, "but I got a good sense of everything."

Born in Toronto, he moved with his family — his parents are both doctors — at an early age to Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, then moved to Kelowna in 2009.

Jugnauth joined forwards Nick Pierre and Dylan Godbout and defenseman Reed Kluender among 2004-born players who have committed to the Badgers for the 2022-23 season or beyond.

Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey recruiting tracker

As players give oral commitments to the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, we'll add them here with their stats.

Players are listed in the order in which they committed.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics