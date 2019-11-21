MINNEAPOLIS — In addressing the opening third of his first college hockey season, University of Wisconsin defenseman Mike Vorlicky made a casual mention of a stigma players like him can face.
Vorlicky made the move from high school to college with only a few games of junior experience in between.
Do Vorlicky and other players who share the same path have more to prove than someone who has been seasoned by the United States Hockey League or the USA Hockey National Team Development Program?
"It's in the back of people's mind," Vorlicky said. "Coming straight from high school ... it's a different jump, for sure."
What Badgers coaches saw in Vorlicky last season as a senior at Edina High School in the Twin Cities suburbs convinced them that he could handle the move, stigma or not.
And teammates — some who have gone virtually the same route as Vorlicky — see the kind of development that could make him a high-minute defenseman in a few years.
Vorlicky, who gets a homecoming Friday and Saturday when the 16th-ranked Badgers play a Big Ten Conference series at Minnesota, has no regrets about the doors he has chosen to open and keep closed in his career.
"High school hockey's great," he said. "There's no other way that I'd want to do it. You've got to come in here, and it's a whole different ballgame than high school hockey, which is good. That's what you're expecting and what you're prepared for."
Vorlicky has been on the third defensive pair for the Badgers in 11 of 12 games this season, working mostly alongside Josh Ess for a combination with a natural connection.
Two years ago, Ess was where Vorlicky is now, feeling his way through the transition from Minnesota high school hockey to the college game. Every time players move up a level, they have to adjust to new realities; in college hockey, it's mostly about pace and strength.
Playing junior hockey can be an intermediate step, but it's not for everyone.
Both Ess and Vorlicky had a taste of the USHL to help matters. For Ess, it was two games with Cedar Rapids at the end of the 2016-17 season where he was captain of the Lakeville South team.
Vorlicky got six games with the Madison Capitols after captaining Edina to the Class AA state championship last season.
Ess was paired with veteran Peter Tischke after he arrived at UW.
"He taught me a lot for my first two years," Ess said. "So I'm trying to be like him in a way and help Mike adjust to the game a little bit. I think he's doing a great job so far."
Some details of Vorlicky's game project well over the next few seasons.
"He's got great vision, for one," Ess said. "And great skating ability. Him breaking pucks out and him being able to skate and join the play I think is part of his upside. He's fun to watch."
Badgers coach Tony Granato said one of the determining factors in the staff being comfortable with bringing both Ess and Vorlicky into the program without much junior experience was the players' poise.
"We felt that our team needed a young player like that," Granato said of Vorlicky, "that could come in and solidify our back end with that type of play."
Vorlicky, listed at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, uses his hockey sense to play without panic, said associate head coach Mark Osiecki, who works with UW's defensemen.
Speed works in his favor, too, in tracking down opponents. Unlike in high school, however, that's only part of the job.
"Guys are big and strong" in college, Osiecki said. "So now he's just got to put himself in a position where he can't be surprised, so he's not trying to chase the game."
To hear Vorlicky describe it, there was never really any question on whether he would finish his high school years playing for Edina. Going out with a state championship is the dream finish he was hoping for.
He was mentioned in some NHL draft rankings last season but he wasn't picked. This season, he has a "C" rating on NHL Central Scouting's list of players to watch.
He'll certainly be a player to watch this weekend for around 50 of his family members and friends who are planning to attend the games at 3M Arena at Mariucci. It's a familiar venue for Vorlicky, who played there with Edina in section finals the past three seasons.
"The bigger the game, the more fun it is," he said. "That's what you live for. That's the fun game."
Vorlicky is expecting his first taste of the Border Battle and his return home to be all sorts of fun.