The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team has added a third 2003-born player to its list of recruits.
Joe Palodichuk, a 15-year-old defenseman from Cottage Grove, Minnesota, announced Saturday that he gave Badgers coaches a nonbinding oral commitment.
I am excited and honored to announce my commitment to further my education and play division I college hockey at the University of Wisconsin. Thank you to my family, friends, coaches and teammates! #gobadgers— Joe Palodichuk (@JoePalodichuk) August 18, 2018
The earliest he could join the Badgers is the 2021-22 season.
Palodichuk was one of 217 players at the 2018 USA Hockey Boys Select 15 Player Development Camp in July. He didn't record a point in four games at the heavily scouted event in Amherst, New York.
Listed at 5-9 3/4 and 144 pounds at the Select 15 camp, Palodichuk attends Hill-Murray School in Maplewood, Minnesota, but hasn't yet played a varsity game for the Pioneers.
With the Great Plains Hockey Bantam Major team last August and September, he scored twice with 12 assists in 24 games.
3.75?? Joe Palodichuk to Wisconsin. The 5’10” defender is an excellent passer with poise and flair. Breakout machine who can run a PP. 2003 showed much improved defensive play at Select 15. B- grade at WSI and Top 55 MN 2003 rankings.— Neutral Zone (@_Neutral_Zone) August 19, 2018
Profile ?? https://t.co/9WmKA5laS8 https://t.co/cla37ey3rn
Palodichuk joined defenseman Corson Ceuelemans and forward Caden Brown among players born in 2003 who have given the Badgers a commitment. In all, 27 players are known to have pledged to join UW in future seasons.
UW coaches aren't allowed to discuss prospects who haven't signed a National Letter of Intent, which customarily happens the year before joining the team.
But the development had to be welcome for coach Tony Granato and his staff, who earlier in the week lost one of the team's prized recruits for the upcoming season.
The Badgers granted wing Sampo Ranta's request to be released from his letter of intent, and it was reported that he committed to Minnesota.