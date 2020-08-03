Defenseman Jacob Martin commits to Badgers men's hockey team

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jacob Martin originally committed to Miami University in 2018 but the defenseman had a change of heart when the school went through a coaching change a few months later.

Martin went back to his original list and remembered that he also had the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team high among his considerations.

When the Badgers showed renewed interest, the Eagle River native found his college destination.

Martin, a 17-year-old defenseman who's about to enter his second season with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, gave Badgers coaches a nonbinding oral commitment over the weekend.

He's hoping to join the Badgers for the 2021-22 season but the timeline isn't firm.

Martin said the prospect of working with Badgers associate head coach Mark Osiecki and head coach Tony Granato was enticing.

"He's just a great 'D' coach," Martin said of Osiecki. "He'll be able to help me out tremendously. And with Tony, too. They're both just really good. And the campus is really cool. And they've been known to have many NHL players come through there."