Defenseman Jacob Martin commits to Badgers men's hockey team

Jacob Martin originally committed to Miami University in 2018 but the defenseman had a change of heart when the school went through a coaching change a few months later.
Martin went back to his original list and remembered that he also had the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team high among his considerations.
When the Badgers showed renewed interest, the Eagle River native found his college destination.
Martin, a 17-year-old defenseman who's about to enter his second season with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, gave Badgers coaches a nonbinding oral commitment over the weekend.
He's hoping to join the Badgers for the 2021-22 season but the timeline isn't firm.
Martin said the prospect of working with Badgers associate head coach Mark Osiecki and head coach Tony Granato was enticing.
"He's just a great 'D' coach," Martin said of Osiecki. "He'll be able to help me out tremendously. And with Tony, too. They're both just really good. And the campus is really cool. And they've been known to have many NHL players come through there."
Martin, 17, had three goals and 12 assists and was minus-10 in 49 games for the U.S. Under-17 Team in 2019-20. At 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, he said he's a two-way defenseman who prefers speed over physical play but isn't averse to using his body.
Martin grew up in Eagle River and spent a year in Madison while playing for the Madison Capitols youth program. He enrolled at Gentry Academy in St. Paul, Minnesota, and now splits his time between the Twin Cities and Eagle River when he isn't with the NTDP.
The Badgers have seven defensemen among their committed players, six of whom will be eligible to join UW or play junior hockey in 2021-22: Martin, Corson Ceulemans, Daniel Laatsch, Casey Roepke, Grayden Daul and Joe Palodichuk.
UW has two senior defensemen on its 2020-21 roster, Tyler Inamoto and Josh Ess.
TJ KOUFIS
Position: Forward
Hometown: Palatine, Ill.
2019-20 team: Okotoks (AJHL)
Date committed (age): July 6, 2016 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @TKoufis88
MATTY DE SAINT PHALLE
Position: Forward
Hometown: Kildeer, Ill.
2019-20 team: Chicago (USHL)
Date committed (age): July 23, 2016 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @mattydsp28
BEN HELGESON
Position: Forward
Hometown: Lake Elmo, Minn.
2019-20 team: Vernon (BCHL)
Date committed (age): Oct. 25, 2016 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @benhelgeson9
ISAAC NOVAK
Position: Forward
Hometown: Sussex
2019-20 team: Des Moines (USHL)
Date committed (age): Dec. 13, 2016 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @IsaacNovak1
SHANE LAVELLE
Position: Forward
Hometown: Chaska, Minn.
2019-20 team: Chaska HS (Minn.)
Date committed (age): May 21, 2017 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @shanelave21
CASEY ROEPKE
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Erin
2019-20 team: Janesville (NAHL)
Date committed (age): May 30, 2017 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @Casey_Roepke
DANIEL LAATSCH
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Altoona
2019-20 team: U.S. Under-18 Team (NTDP)
Date committed (age): Sept. 20, 2017 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @DanielLaatsch
ANTHONY KEHRER
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Winnipeg, Manitoba
2019-20 team: Sioux City (USHL)
Date committed (age): Sept. 21, 2017 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @KehrerAnthony
JOSH BOHLIN
Position: Forward
Hometown: Wausau
2019-20 team: Minnesota (NAHL)
Date committed (age): Oct. 12, 2017 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @Josh_Bohlin
LUKE LAMASTER
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Duluth, Minn.
2019-20 team: Sioux City (USHL)
Date committed (age): Nov. 28, 2017 (18)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @LukeLaMaster
CORSON CEULEMANS
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Beaumont, Alberta
2019-20 team: Brooks (AJHL)
Date committed (age): April 2, 2018 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @corson_4
NOAH GRANNAN
Position: Goaltender
Hometown: Germantown
2019-20 team: U.S. Under-18 Team (NTDP)
Date committed (age): April 17, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
CADEN BROWN
Position: Forward
Hometown: St. Louis
2019-20 team: U.S. Under-17 Team (NTDP)
Date committed (age): May 28, 2018 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @cadenwbrown21
NICK PIERRE
Position: Forward
Hometown: Cottage Grove, Minn.
2019-20 teams: MAP South Hockey (Elite League), Hill-Murray HS (Minn.)
Date committed (age): June 6, 2018 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @nickpierre11
JOE PALODICHUK
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Cottage Grove, Minn.
2019-20 teams: MAP South Hockey (Elite League), Hill-Murray HS (Minn.)
Date committed (age): Aug. 18, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @JoePalodichuk
SAM STANGE
Position: Forward
Hometown: Eau Claire
2019-20 teams: Sioux City (USHL)
Date committed: Sept. 7, 2018 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @sam_stange3
GRAYDEN DAUL
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Glenview, Ill.
2019-20 team: Chicago Mission 16U
Date committed (age): Sept. 10, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
ETHAN MANN
Position: Forward
Hometown: Grafton
2019-20 teams: Team Wisconsin, University School of Milwaukee
Date committed (age): Sept. 14, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @Ethan_Mann11
LUKE LEVANDOWSKI
Position: Forward
Hometown: Rosemount, Minn.
2019-20 teams: TDS Transportation (Elite League), Rosemount HS (Minn.)
Date committed (age): Dec. 13, 2018 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @LukeLevy21
ZACH URDAHL
Position: Forward
Hometown: Eau Claire
2019-20 team: Lincoln (USHL)
Date committed (age): Dec. 21, 2018 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @ZUrdahl
BRETT MORAVEC
Position: Forward
Hometown: Airdrie, Alberta
2019-20 team: Okotoks (AJHL)
Date committed (age): April 19, 2019 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
DYLAN GODBOUT
Position: Forward
Hometown: Woodbury, Minn.
2019-20 team: Hill-Murray (Minn. HS)
Date committed: April 30, 2019 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @dylan_godbout
REED KLUENDER
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: South St. Paul, Minn.
2019-20 team: South St. Paul (Minn. HS)
Date committed: May 10, 2019 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @ReedKluender
LIAM MALMQUIST
Position: Forward
Hometown: Edina, Minn.
2018-19 teams: Penticton (BCHL)
Date committed: May 23, 2019 (18)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @Liam_Malmquist
CAMERON ROWE
Position: Goaltender
Hometown: Wilmette, Ill.
2019-20 team: U.S. Under-18 Team (NTDP)
Date committed: July 28, 2019 (18)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @C_rowe00
ROBBY NEWTON
Position: Forward
Hometown: Whitefish Bay
2019-20 team: Cedar Rapids (USHL)
Date committed: Oct. 30, 2019 (18)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @RobbyNewton13
JACK HORBACH
Position: Forward
Hometown: Naperville, Ill.
2019-20 team: Madison (USHL)
Date committed: Nov. 6, 2019 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
BRAYDEN MORRISON
Position: Forward
Hometown: Calgary, Alberta
2019-20 team: Okotoks (AJHL)
Date committed: Dec. 29, 2019 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @MoBrayden
BEN GARRITY
Position: Goaltender
Hometown: Rosemount, Minn.
2019-20 team: Minot (NAHL)
Date committed: Feb. 5, 2020 (20)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @Garrity29
ROBBIE BEYDOUN
Position: Goaltender
Hometown: Plymouth, Mich.
2019-20 team: Michigan Tech (WCHA)
Date committed: April 4, 2020 (23)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @RobbieBeydoun30
JACOB MARTIN
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Eagle River
2019-20 team: U.S. Under-17 Team
Date committed: Aug. 1, 2020 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
