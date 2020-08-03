You are the owner of this article.
Defenseman Jacob Martin commits to Badgers men's hockey team
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Jacob Martin originally committed to Miami University in 2018 but the defenseman had a change of heart when the school went through a coaching change a few months later.

Martin went back to his original list and remembered that he also had the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team high among his considerations.

When the Badgers showed renewed interest, the Eagle River native found his college destination.

Martin, a 17-year-old defenseman who's about to enter his second season with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, gave Badgers coaches a nonbinding oral commitment over the weekend.

He's hoping to join the Badgers for the 2021-22 season but the timeline isn't firm.

Martin said the prospect of working with Badgers associate head coach Mark Osiecki and head coach Tony Granato was enticing.

"He's just a great 'D' coach," Martin said of Osiecki. "He'll be able to help me out tremendously. And with Tony, too. They're both just really good. And the campus is really cool. And they've been known to have many NHL players come through there."

Martin, 17, had three goals and 12 assists and was minus-10 in 49 games for the U.S. Under-17 Team in 2019-20. At 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, he said he's a two-way defenseman who prefers speed over physical play but isn't averse to using his body.

Martin grew up in Eagle River and spent a year in Madison while playing for the Madison Capitols youth program. He enrolled at Gentry Academy in St. Paul, Minnesota, and now splits his time between the Twin Cities and Eagle River when he isn't with the NTDP.

The Badgers have seven defensemen among their committed players, six of whom will be eligible to join UW or play junior hockey in 2021-22: Martin, Corson Ceulemans, Daniel Laatsch, Casey Roepke, Grayden Daul and Joe Palodichuk.

UW has two senior defensemen on its 2020-21 roster, Tyler Inamoto and Josh Ess.

