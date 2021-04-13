Defenseman enters transfer portal but 3 seniors are expected to return to Badgers men's hockey team

A University of Wisconsin player is looking for a new place to play while it appears that three others will return for a fifth season.

Defenseman Shay Donovan put his name in the transfer portal Tuesday after two seasons at UW in which he played only sparingly.

Donovan was credited with 12 games played, 10 of them this season, but saw the ice for only a few minutes at most each time. He didn't record a point.

He said he didn't want to comment on his decision until his plans were in place.

The Badgers are poised to have a deep defensive corps next season because seniors Tyler Inamoto and Josh Ess are planning to return to the Badgers for a bonus season of NCAA eligibility, according to sources. Center Tarek Baker is due to join them.

Inamoto was a top-pairing defenseman for UW despite being limited by injury late in the season. Ess moved into a bigger role as a senior and turned up his intensity.