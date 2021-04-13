Defenseman enters transfer portal but 3 seniors are expected to return to Badgers men's hockey team

A University of Wisconsin player is looking for a new place to play while it appears that three others will return for a fifth season.
Defenseman Shay Donovan put his name in the transfer portal Tuesday after two seasons at UW in which he played only sparingly.
Donovan was credited with 12 games played, 10 of them this season, but saw the ice for only a few minutes at most each time. He didn't record a point.
He said he didn't want to comment on his decision until his plans were in place.
The Badgers are poised to have a deep defensive corps next season because seniors Tyler Inamoto and Josh Ess are planning to return to the Badgers for a bonus season of NCAA eligibility, according to sources. Center Tarek Baker is due to join them.
Inamoto was a top-pairing defenseman for UW despite being limited by injury late in the season. Ess moved into a bigger role as a senior and turned up his intensity.
The Badgers lost junior defenseman and captain Ty Emberson, who signed last week with the Arizona Coyotes of the NHL. But they're scheduled to bring back four others from the 2020-21 team along with Inamoto and Ess: Jesper Peltonen, Mike Vorlicky, Anthony Kehrer and Luke LaMaster.
Three defensemen were in the group that signed last year to join the Badgers for the 2021-22 season. Corson Ceulemans of the Brooks Bandits in the Alberta Junior Hockey League is expected to be a first-round NHL draft pick this summer. The others have connections to the USA Hockey National Team Development Program: Jacob Martin plays there this season and Daniel Laatsch is an alumnus who is skating with the Sioux City Musketeers in the United States Hockey League.
Donovan, 22, joined the Badgers in the summer of 2019 along with his younger brother Ryder, a forward. Shay Donovan played three seasons in the North American Hockey League after graduating from Duluth East High School in Minnesota.
He committed to UW two years ago and said he was looking for an opportunity to compete for a spot in the lineup.
Baker, of Verona, also is planning to play a fifth year with the Badgers, according to sources. The 2020-21 season didn't count toward eligibility limits, the NCAA ruled last October, so all players have an extra year to use.
Baker was the third-line center whose group contributed grit in following high-scoring forwards onto the ice. He scored three goals in 27 games.
UW could lose center Dylan Holloway, a first-round pick of the Edmonton Oilers before the offseason is over. The sophomore's decision on signing has been slowed because he's sidelined by a broken thumb suffered late in the Badgers' season.
Two players have committed to join the Badgers for next season via transfer. Sophomore goaltender Jared Moe is moving from Minnesota and forward Max Johnson is entering after four seasons at Bowling Green.
Johnson's addition and the return of Baker help UW's options at center even if Holloway departs.
