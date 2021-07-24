Defenseman Daniel Laatsch only Badgers player picked on second day of NHL draft

"I just feel like my timeframe is a little bit longer so that extra year just to develop and put on a little weight and get bigger, faster, stronger just helped me to be prepared for last year and coming into this year," Laatsch said last week.

Laatsch and fellow incoming freshman defenseman Corson Ceulemans were the only Badgers connections in this year's draft.

Ceulemans, picked in the first round by Columbus on Friday night, admitted Saturday that he has some scouting work to do to learn about his future destination.

He can start to get to know Ohio's capital when UW plays Ohio State there this season.

Being selected at No. 25 overall by the Blue Jackets was so much more exciting than even he hoped it would be.

"I've never felt anything like it," he said. "It's probably one of the coolest things ever."

Ceulemans said he had a feeling the Blue Jackets were going to call his name when their Twitter account followed him in the commercial break before the selection was announced.

As of Saturday afternoon, he hadn't been in deep discussion with Blue Jackets officials other than getting calls with congratulations.