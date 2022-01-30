Defense falters again as Wisconsin men's hockey team falls to No. 4 Michigan for 4th straight loss

The result was all but decided by the 52nd minute of the game Saturday night but a fifth goal by Michigan highlighted some of the things that have gone wrong on defense lately for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team.

Defenseman Luke Hughes had a clear lane to the net and scored to extend the fourth-ranked Wolverines' lead in what ended as a 6-2 victory at the Kohl Center.

That opening materialized when all five Badgers skaters in front of goaltender Cameron Rowe pushed to the side of the ice where puck-carrier Mackie Samoskevich was entering the zone. With supporting Badgers players trailing the play, the Michigan forward easily got the puck through to Hughes.

UW has asked its goaltenders to do a lot more in a four-game losing streak than it did in the weeks prior, and the results have been dreary.

The Badgers have been outscored 22-6 in that skid and have allowed five goals or more in three consecutive games for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

They're also nine games under .500 for the first time since late in that season, the last before Mike Eaves was replaced as coach by Tony Granato.

Rowe, who made his first start since November as the Badgers tried to shake things up with a new look in the crease, didn't put blame on the players in front of him for that Hughes 1-on-1 goal that made it 5-2 with 8:44 remaining.

"At that point, I've got to make a save," Rowe said. "My job is to stop pucks. He made a good shot. I got most of it and just angle-wise, it ended up in the back of the net."

Rowe taking that on himself didn't absolve the Badgers of blame for the burden they've placed on their goalies in the last two weeks. Jared Moe, who started the last 11 games before Saturday, was removed from his last three outings after allowing 12 goals on 83 shots on goal in 107:43 of playing time.

Asked whether the Badgers are asking too much out of their goalies lately, Granato said: "I'd say the last two weeks, we need to be better. And we were better than that prior."

Rowe called them mental mistakes, and the play that left him hanging out to dry seemed to qualify as another entry.

"As a team, we've talked about how when we came back from break we weren't making those mistakes and playing a full 60 (minutes)," he said. "And recently we've fallen back on little two-, three-minute mishaps where they get momentum and sometimes the puck ends up in the back of the net."

UW was scheduled to have more than 50 former players in the Kohl Center on Saturday, when it honored four of its teams that played in the Frozen Four. Jeff Rotsch (1972), Julian Baretta (1977), Ron Vincent (1982) and Barry Richter (1992) went onto the ice with the team during pregame introductions as part of the festivities.

But the alums and the largest announced crowd of the season (12,231) didn't have much to enjoy on the ice over the last half of the game.

The Badgers (8-17-3, 4-11-1-2) led 2-1 early in the second period after Jesper Peltonen and Dominick Mersch scored 71 seconds apart, putting a charge into the building.

Michigan (21-7-1, 12-3-0-3) got its footing back quickly. Philippe Lapointe cut into the slot alone and scored just 1:22 after Mersch's rocket from the high slot. Jimmy Lambert put the Wolverines ahead and U.S. Olympian-to-be Brendan Brisson made it a two-goal lead.

The Wolverines, who got a first-period goal by Ethan Edwards, scored four times on their first 15 shots.

"Of course you want to give the alumni a special showing," Granato said. "They mean so much to our program. The fabric of who we are is what our alumni have created. But I think they're also understanding of the situation and appreciate what the guys did tonight and how they played."

The Badgers are headed toward a fourth losing record in the last five seasons, a far cry from the teams that were honored Saturday.

"That's a tough showing for us, that's for sure," Mersch said. "It stinks and it stings. You always want to try your best to make those alumni proud to be alumni and those fans proud to be supporting this program. Obviously, we just came up short this weekend. There's no sugarcoating it. And we have to find a way to — it sounds simple, but just find a way to be better for them, day in, day out, week in, week out."

Michigan 1 3 2 — 6

Wisconsin 0 2 0 — 2

First period: M — Edwards 2, 4:50. Penalties: Lambert, M, :16; Gorniak, W, 15:25; Van Wyhe, M, 15:25.

Second period: W — Peltonen 2 (Ahcan, Stange), 1:22; Mersch 4, 2:33. M — Lapointe 1 (Pastujov, Pehrson), 3:55; Lambert 2 (Moyle, Van Wyhe), 8:18; Brisson 17 (Bordeleau, Estapa), 11:20. Penalties: Estapa, M, 14:30; Gorniak, W, 18:24.

Third period: M — Hughes 10 (Samoskevich, Duke), 11:16; Blankenburg 11 (Estapa, Beniers), 19:39 (pp). Penalties: Lambert, M, 2:46; Bantle, W, 5:43; Estapa, M, 8:28; Bordeleau, M (misconduct), 8:28; LaMaster, W, 16:18; Estapa, M, 16:18; Ahcan, W, 17:45; Caufield, W (misconduct), 19:39.

Saves: M (Portillo 10-16-12) 38; W (Rowe 8-6-17) 31. Power plays: M 1-for-3; W 0-for-4. Att. — 12,231.

