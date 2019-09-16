The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team is starting the 2019-20 season in the same place in the national rankings that it ended the last campaign.
The Badgers were a unanimous No. 1 in the USCHO.com Division I women's preseason poll released Monday.
UW, which got all 15 first-place votes, came out ahead of No. 2 Minnesota. The Badgers defeated the Golden Gophers 2-0 to win the 2019 NCAA title.
Two other Western Collegiate Hockey Association teams were in the top 10: Ohio State at No. 9 and Minnesota Duluth at No. 10.
Last week, the Badgers were picked to win the WCHA regular-season title.
They lost six players from last season's championship team but return WCHA preseason co-player of the year Abby Roque and brought in former Patty Kazmaier Award winner Daryl Watts via transfer.
UW opens the season with a non-conference series at Lindenwood on Sept. 27-28 and play their first home series against Penn State on Oct. 4-5.