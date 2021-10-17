Daryl Watts sets up Casey O'Brien for OT goal as Badgers rally from slow start

Daryl Watts has ended University of Wisconsin women's hockey series at Minnesota Duluth with overtime goals in each of the previous two seasons.
On Sunday, she was the playmaker as the top-ranked Badgers overcame a ragged start for a 5-4 overtime victory against the No. 7 Bulldogs.
UW trailed 2-0 after the first period but also led twice in the final frame before a pair of goals by Élizabeth Giguère forced overtime.
Watts forced a turnover in the defensive zone early in the 3-on-3 extra session and turned it into a 2-on-1 rush with Casey O'Brien. Watts passed across the crease to O'Brien, who touched home her NCAA-best 11th goal of the season.
Look. At. That.— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) October 17, 2021
OT game-winning thriller from @casey_obrien5 #Badgers #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/xdCt0BtqCW
"We could have given up real easily down 2-0," Badgers coach Mark Johnson said in a TV interview. "They were playing well. But we came back and pushed hard in the second."
UW's Sarah Wozniewicz wiped out the effects of a historical rarity by scoring twice in the second period to send the game into the third tied 2-2. The Badgers freshman cut the deficit in half by scoring from the slot, then roofed a shot from close range seven minutes later to equalize.
Wozniewicz has scored five goals in her last five games.
The Badgers (8-0, 3-0-1-0 Western Collegiate Hockey Association) looked slow in the first period and Minnesota Duluth (2-4, 1-3-1-1) took advantage by scoring more goals (two) than UW had shots on goal (one).
It was the first time in 796 games and 2,387 regulation periods that the Badgers had fewer shots on goal in a frame than goals by the opposition. The last occurrence was the second period of a WCHA semifinal loss to Minnesota on March 3, 2000 — UW's inaugural season.
Anna Klein struck twice for the Bulldogs, the first on a one-timer from the right circle after Kennedy Blair stopped her first try. UW then didn't get deep defensively as UMD entered the zone, allowing Gabbie Hughes to feed an uncovered Klein for a putaway.
UW had allowed two goals total over its first seven games of the season.
The deficit could have been worse for the Badgers but Blair stopped Giguère on a breakaway just over three minutes into the game.
The Bulldogs outshot UW 9-1 in the opening period and recorded 15 of the 16 shot attempts at the 10-minute mark.
Nicole LaMantia and Maddi Wheeler scored third-period goals for the Badgers but they couldn't hold the leads. Blair helped send the game to overtime by making a desperation poke check on Hughes, who was alone in front with 1:20 remaining.