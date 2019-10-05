The University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team faced Saturday what it hadn’t in its first three games of the season: a close game entering the third period.
Caitlin Schneider and Daryl Watts took care of that in the opening three minutes of the final frame, and the top-ranked Badgers completed a sweep of Penn State with a 3-0 victory at LaBahn Arena.
Kristen Campbell made 13 of her 22 saves in the first period for the Badgers (4-0), who haven’t allowed a goal in the last 430 minutes, 16 seconds they have played at even strength dating to last season.
The Badgers led just 1-0 entering the third period after goaltender Chantal Burke stopped all 20 shots she faced in the second for Penn State (0-2-2).
Posick, a Badgers junior, scored her first collegiate goal Friday night in top-ranked UW's 7-0 victory over Penn State.
Schneider scored 54 seconds into the third, and Watts notched her second of the game — and fifth of the season — 97 seconds later as UW opened up its lead.
A first-period goal off a Nittany Lions turnover made Watts the sixth player in the program’s 21-year history to score in each of the team’s first four games of a season.
Watts, a junior who transferred from Boston College in the offseason, joined Meghan Hunter (2000-01), Jinelle Zaugg (2006-07), Brianna Decker (2011-12), Hilary Knight (2011-12) and Annie Pankowski (2015-16) in that group. Zaugg holds the team record with a goal in the first seven games.
Campbell earned her second shutout of the season and her fifth in her past seven starts dating to last season. She didn’t get credit for a sixth in that span in Friday’s 7-0 victory because she was replaced by Nikki Cece in the third period.
The last even-strength goal the Badgers have allowed was in the second period of last season’s Western Collegiate Hockey Association semifinals. They allowed only one power-play goal over the final four games last season and only two power-play goals to Lindenwood last Saturday to account for the only opponent scoring this season.
Penn State 0 0 0 — 0
Wisconsin 1 0 2 — 3
First period: W — Watts 4 (S. Shirley, Roque), 11:09. Penalties: Greig, W, 4:34; Norby, W, 18:05.
Second period penalties: Norby, W, 9:56; McMillan, P, 9:56.
Third period: W — Schneider 2 (Norby), :54; Watts 5 (Bowlby, S. Shirley), 2:31. Penalty: Drake, W, 17:13.
Saves: P (Burke 9-20-11) 40; W (Campbell 13-6-3) 22. Power plays: P 0-for-3; W 0-for-0. Att. — 2,273.