Daryl Watts scores twice as Wisconsin women's hockey ends road trip with victory at St. Thomas

The last entry in an unprecedented road trip by the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team was a success but not by much.

Daryl Watts' second-period goal put the fourth-ranked Badgers ahead for good in a 3-1 victory against St. Thomas on Monday in Mendota Heights, Minnesota.

UW played three regular-season games in four days for the first time, with Monday's contest being rescheduled as a result of a series between the Badgers and the Tommies being canceled two weeks earlier.

The Badgers took over first place in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association, going percentage points ahead of Minnesota and Ohio State.

UW (20-3-4, 13-3-4-1 WCHA) outshot Division I newcomer St. Thomas 50-6 but struggled to score for the second time in three games on the trip. The Badgers were stymied by St. Cloud State's Emma Polusny in a 1-1 tie on Friday, and the Tommies' Alexa Dobchuk stopped 47 shots Monday.

Watts moved into sole possession of sixth place on the NCAA women's hockey all-time goals list, scoring twice to give her 126 for her career. The second was into an empty net in the final minute.

She tipped home a centering pass from Makenna Webster to give the Badgers a 2-1 lead nearly nine minutes into the middle frame. UW's Hilary Knight is third on the all-time goals list with 143 and Mercyhurst's Meghan Agosta leads at 157.

Sophie Shirley had two great chances in a scoreless first period off nice moves to the net up the middle but she couldn't convert. She made her third chance count, finishing a breakaway 38 seconds into the second period after nice passes by Grace Bowlby and Brette Pettet.

Shirley ended a nine-game goal drought at St. Thomas on Nov. 20. Her goal Monday was her first in seven games.

The Tommies (4-20-1, 2-18-0-1) equalized on a Luci Bianchi breakaway after UW defender Sophie Helgeson couldn't control the puck.

Badgers goalie Cami Kronish played a full game for the first time in four years with the team and made five saves.

St. Thomas has lost 15 in a row. The Tommies fell to the Badgers 7-1 and 5-1 in November.

Wisconsin;0;2;1;—;3

St. Thomas;0;1;0;—;1

Second period: W — S. Shirley 7 (Pettet, Bowlby), :38. ST — Bianchi 5 (Solheim), 5:36. W — Watts 17 (Webster, LaMantia), 8:50.

Third period: W — Watts 18, 19:47 (en). Penalties: Cornell, ST, 6:29; Watts, W, 13:47.

Saves: W (Kronish 3-1-1) 5; ST (Dobchuk 17-15-15) 47. Power plays: W 0-for-1; ST 0-for-1. Att. — 173.

