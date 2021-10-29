Daryl Watts scores tiebreaking goal as Badgers down Minnesota State, improve to 11-0

"The third period we had a bunch of good chances, some second looks and third looks," Johnson said. "The first star of the game probably is their goaltender. She was seeing the puck and really playing well and they were blocking shots. It was just one of those games where you're trying to get enough behind her to win the hockey game."

The best of Minnesota State's three shots on goal in the third period was by Oregon's Brittyn Fleming with less than three minutes remaining. But UW goaltender Kennedy Blair stayed square to her, made the save on the shot from the slot and covered the rebound.

The Badgers had to simplify their game with a one-goal lead in the third period, Johnson said.

"You're doing something well in the offensive zone to eliminate a lot of play in your own end," Johnson said. "It's just details."

Makenna Webster put the Badgers in front five minutes into the first period with a redirection at the top of the crease of a Casey O'Brien shot at the end of a power play.

UW was in control early with the game's first eight shots on goal and a 13-3 advantage in shot attempts. But Minnesota State's Brooke Bryant beat UW defender Grace Bowlby out of a scramble along the right boards and scored with high backhand past Blair on a solo drive to the net.