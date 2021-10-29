Daryl Watts scores tiebreaking goal as Badgers down Minnesota State, improve to 11-0

A 17th consecutive victory was not an easy accomplishment for the top-ranked University of Wisconsin women's hockey team Friday.
But the Badgers got it done thanks to a top-corner strike by Daryl Watts that took her up another notch on the NCAA all-time scoring list.
Watts broke a tie less than four minutes into the third period as the Badgers got past Minnesota State 2-1 in Mankato, Minnesota.
UW outshot the Mavericks 18-3 in the third period to assume control and then guide the game to the finish. It has won all 11 games this season and the last six last season to tie for the fourth-longest winning streak in team history, two off the record.
"It's a learning opportunity where it's 1-1 going to the third," Badgers coach Mark Johnson said. "Are we going to step up? You've got to be excited. It's a good opportunity to win a hockey game."
Watts scored her eighth goal of the season from the slot to give the Badgers the lead. It was her 262nd career point, tying her with former Badgers star Hilary Knight for eighth all-time in NCAA women's hockey.
The Badgers (5-0-2-0 WCHA) challenged Minnesota State goaltender Calla Frank often, but she made 37 saves to give the Mavericks (5-4, 1-4-0-0) a chance.
Frank stopped UW's Sarah Wozniewicz on a breakaway in the third period.
"The third period we had a bunch of good chances, some second looks and third looks," Johnson said. "The first star of the game probably is their goaltender. She was seeing the puck and really playing well and they were blocking shots. It was just one of those games where you're trying to get enough behind her to win the hockey game."
The best of Minnesota State's three shots on goal in the third period was by Oregon's Brittyn Fleming with less than three minutes remaining. But UW goaltender Kennedy Blair stayed square to her, made the save on the shot from the slot and covered the rebound.
The Badgers had to simplify their game with a one-goal lead in the third period, Johnson said.
"You're doing something well in the offensive zone to eliminate a lot of play in your own end," Johnson said. "It's just details."
Makenna Webster put the Badgers in front five minutes into the first period with a redirection at the top of the crease of a Casey O'Brien shot at the end of a power play.
UW was in control early with the game's first eight shots on goal and a 13-3 advantage in shot attempts. But Minnesota State's Brooke Bryant beat UW defender Grace Bowlby out of a scramble along the right boards and scored with high backhand past Blair on a solo drive to the net.
The Badgers won a pair of tight games against No. 2 Ohio State in front of capacity crowds at LaBahn Arena last week but had to adjust against an unranked team in front of a small gathering Friday afternoon.