Daryl Watts scores in overtime, Badgers women's hockey team completes rally against Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Daryl Watts first gave the University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team some life. Then she helped give the top-ranked Badgers extra time to pull out a victory.

Then the senior finished things off Friday against No. 2 Minnesota, boosting her resume for the Patty Kazmaier Award with an overtime goal at Ridder Arena.

Watts’ NCAA-leading 13th goal of the season and second of the game on a 3-on-1 rush finished off a comeback from a two-goal deficit in the third period as the Badgers won 4-3.

“It was a big character moment for us,” Watts said. “It shows us that no matter the score in the third period, no matter who we’re playing, no matter where we’re playing, we can come back and we can win. Moving toward the end of the season, I think that’s huge for us.”

Watts fired past Minnesota goalie Lauren Bench’s blocker to give the Badgers their longest winning streak against the Gophers at five games.

With the Badgers trailing 3-2 in the final minute of the third period, Watts calmly skated to the net from the left side and set up Britta Curl for a tying score with a cross-crease pass.