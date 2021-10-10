Daryl Watts records 5 points as Badgers women's hockey team improves to 6-0

Three exquisite passes on a line rush set up another goal for the University of Wisconsin women's hockey combination of Daryl Watts, Casey O'Brien and Makenna Webster on Sunday.
O'Brien crossed the blue line and put the puck on Webster's tape. Webster sent it back across the ice to Watts, who took one touch and sent it to the front of the net. O'Brien got position atop the crease and redirected the pass into the goal.
The continual movement by high-level players is tough to defend, and the top-ranked Badgers made it look simple at times.
"We can all finish and we can all pass really well so it makes it easy," Watts said.
Watts scored twice and assisted on three other goals as UW completed a sweep of St. Cloud State with a 6-1 victory at LaBahn Arena.
Webster also had two goals and added two assists. O'Brien's third-period score was her national-best 10th of the season.
The score ended up lopsided and UW has outscored opponents 39-2, its largest margin through six games in program history. But there were some ragged points to serve as a reminder that a 6-0 record (2-0 Western Collegiate Hockey Association) against unranked teams doesn't mean a perfect start.
"It's not a polished product by any means but that's why we play games," UW coach Mark Johnson said.
Allie Cornelius scored for the Huskies (2-2, 0-2) on a rebound to tie the game at 1-1 in the first period, ending UW's shutout streak at 262:43 dating to the Sept. 24 opener against Lindenwood.
Goaltender Kennedy Blair had her personal shutout streak, which dated to last season's NCAA championship game, finish at 240:10. That's the 10th-longest in UW history. Former Badgers goalie Ann-Renée Desbiens holds the NCAA record at 543:53.
UW has series against No. 7 Minnesota Duluth and No. 3 Ohio State in the next two weekends so the first six games served as building blocks.
"These two past games, they're a little faster pace than the two previous weekends so that'll prepare us," Watts said. "Duluth's a great team, they have really skilled players so it'll definitely be a much bigger challenge than what we've faced so far."