Daryl Watts' overtime goal gives Badgers their sixth NCAA women's hockey championship
UW WOMEN'S HOCKEY | FROZEN FOUR FINAL

Daryl Watts' overtime goal gives Badgers their sixth NCAA women's hockey championship

An unusual season for the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team had a familiar finish.

Make room for a sixth NCAA championship banner in LaBahn Arena. Daryl Watts scored from behind the net in overtime, and the Badgers celebrated another title.

Watts banked in a centering pass off Northeastern's Megan Carter for a 2-1 victory in Erie, Pennsylvania.

It was the NCAA-best 19th goal of the season for Watts.

When UW missed six games in December because of a COVID-19 outbreak just after the start of a delayed season, reaching the finish line wasn't a guarantee.

Not only did the Badgers get there, they surged through the tape for a second NCAA title in as many tournaments. They won in 2019; the 2020 event was canceled because of the pandemic.

The victory came 10 years to the day that UW defeated Boston University in Erie for its fourth national title. That followed championships in 2006, 2007 and 2009.

Mark Johnson broke a tie with Shannon Miller, formerly of Minnesota Duluth, with his sixth NCAA championship as a coach. He also won a title as a Badgers player in 1977.

Northeastern's winning streak ended at 18 games.

The teams played 51 minutes scoreless until the Badgers' third line struck for the fourth time in the Frozen Four. Makenna Webster went hard to the net and put home the rebound of a Casey O'Brien shot on a rush up the left side.

The freshmen both scored in Thursday's 4-2 semifinal victory against Ohio State.

The lead lasted only 39 seconds, however. Northeastern's top line responded when Chloé Aurard slapped a drop pass past UW's Kennedy Blair's glove from the left circle.

Blair, a graduate transfer from Mercyhurst in Erie, finished with 24 saves.

The Badgers (17-3-1) entered the game 3-0 this season when tied after two periods. Northeastern (22-2-1) was 3-0-1.

Lacey Eden had two shots hit the post in the third period. The first deflected off Carter and bounced onto the post.

She hit iron cleanly from the left side with 2:35 left in the third.

UW's Britta Curl was called for cross-checking Aurard away from the play with 5:22 remaining in regulation but the Badgers killed Northeastern's fourth power play. Chayla Edwards blocked two shots; Grace Bowlby and Eden each blocked one.

Northeastern goaltender Aerin Frankel stopped Badgers freshman Casey O'Brien from close range just over a minute into overtime.

The championship game included a record five of the season's first-team All-Americans: Frankel, defender Skylar Fontaine and forward Alina Mueller for Northeastern; defender Bowlby and Watts for the Badgers.

It featured the teams that had occupied the No. 1 spot in the USCHO.com poll for all but one week of the season.

Things started with a physical first period where a handful of collisions didn't lead to penalties. Both teams had nine shots on goal in the opening 20 minutes but none of them was an exceptional chance.

That changed in the second period. Frankel (35 saves) stopped good looks by Delaney Drake and Watts in the opening 68 seconds.

The goalie denied a breakaway by O'Brien, who left the penalty box after serving time for the team's too-many-players infraction. O'Brien tried to wait out Frankel but she kept her right pad down for a save.

UW outshot the Huskies 11-6 in the second period. Northeastern had a good look on its first power play but Edwards blocked a Mueller shot.

