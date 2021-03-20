Daryl Watts' overtime goal gives Badgers their sixth NCAA women's hockey championship

An unusual season for the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team had a familiar finish.

Make room for a sixth NCAA championship banner in LaBahn Arena. Daryl Watts scored from behind the net in overtime, and the Badgers celebrated another title.

Watts banked in a centering pass off Northeastern's Megan Carter for a 2-1 victory in Erie, Pennsylvania.

It was the NCAA-best 19th goal of the season for Watts.

When UW missed six games in December because of a COVID-19 outbreak just after the start of a delayed season, reaching the finish line wasn't a guarantee.

Not only did the Badgers get there, they surged through the tape for a second NCAA title in as many tournaments. They won in 2019; the 2020 event was canceled because of the pandemic.

The victory came 10 years to the day that UW defeated Boston University in Erie for its fourth national title. That followed championships in 2006, 2007 and 2009.

Mark Johnson broke a tie with Shannon Miller, formerly of Minnesota Duluth, with his sixth NCAA championship as a coach. He also won a title as a Badgers player in 1977.

Northeastern's winning streak ended at 18 games.