Daryl Watts opens up about Hockey Canada snub, her famous OT goal and why she's pumped for 1 last season with the Badgers

Daryl Watts knew what she was about to hear. Foresight didn't make it any easier.

Watts was getting cut from Hockey Canada's process to select a team for the World Championships and next year's Olympics. It happened on a Zoom call in April, but she had a good sense days earlier that things were heading that direction.

She had been used sparsely in a selection camp game, a development that came on the heels of a story that, to her, suggested that Canada's brass saw her best chance at an Olympic team was in 2026.

Instead of chasing the Olympics, Watts is back with the top-ranked University of Wisconsin women's hockey team to pursue another NCAA title. And she's not holding back about her experience with Hockey Canada.

In short, she's done playing for her country. Watts has one year of NCAA hockey left then she's planning on calling it quits.

"Ever since I was a kid I did dream and aspire to be on the Olympic team," Watts said in an interview this week leading up to Friday's UW season opener at Lindenwood. "But as I matured and as I grew up and as I was exposed to Hockey Canada and the environments and the way you're treated and the experience of the tournaments and the camps, I realized that it's not really something that truly made me happy.