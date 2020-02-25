Daryl Watts named NCAA's third star after six-point weekend helps Badgers wrap up WCHA title

Daryl Watts ended the Western Collegiate Hockey Association regular season the same way that she started it: by recording at least six points in a series.

Watts, a University of Wisconsin women's hockey junior, was named the NCAA's third star of the week and WCHA forward of the week after she scored two goals and assisted on four in the second-ranked Badgers' series at Minnesota Duluth.

She opened the WCHA season with seven points in two games at Ohio State on Oct. 11-12. She has recorded at least six points in a series six times this season en route to being the NCAA scoring leader with 73 points.

Watts had a goal and an assist in the Badgers' 4-1 victory against the Bulldogs last Friday, which clinched the No. 1 seed for the WCHA playoffs and a first-round bye in the tournament.

On Sunday, she set up last-minute goals by Sophie Shirley and Abby Roque that netted a 5-5 tie with the Bulldogs for the outright league championship. She had a goal and an assist earlier in the game.

Her final assist was her 49th of the season, breaking the UW single-season record held by Sara Bauer and Meghan Duggan.

