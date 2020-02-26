Daryl Watts named NCAA's third star after 6-point weekend helps Badgers wrap up WCHA title

Daryl Watts ended the Western Collegiate Hockey Association regular season the same way that she started it: by recording at least six points in a series.
Watts, a University of Wisconsin women's hockey junior, was named the NCAA's third star of the week and WCHA forward of the week after she scored two goals and assisted on four in the second-ranked Badgers' series at Minnesota Duluth.
She opened the WCHA season with seven points in two games at Ohio State on Oct. 11-12. She has recorded at least six points in a series six times this season en route to being the NCAA scoring leader with 73 points.
Watts had a goal and an assist in the Badgers' 4-1 victory against the Bulldogs last Friday, which clinched the No. 1 seed for the WCHA playoffs and a first-round bye in the tournament.
On Sunday, she set up last-minute goals by Sophie Shirley and Abby Roque that netted a 5-5 tie with the Bulldogs for the outright league championship. She had a goal and an assist earlier in the game.
Her final assist was her 49th of the season, breaking the UW single-season record held by Sara Bauer and Meghan Duggan.
You have free articles remaining.
Watts also scored the goal in 3-on-3 overtime that claimed the extra WCHA point; her flip of the puck past a defender and shot to the top corner of the net was ESPN's No. 1 play of the day.
Along with Roque and Shirley, Watts last Thursday was among the 10 finalists named for the Patty Kazmaier Award as the nation's top player.
The Badgers play the lowest remaining seed in the WCHA Final Faceoff semifinals in Minneapolis on March 7.
Roque, Curl named to U.S. roster
Forwards Roque and Britta Curl joined three former Badgers players on the U.S. roster unveiled Tuesday for the IIHF Women's World Championship.
They'll be on the U.S. team with forwards Brianna Decker and Hilary Knight and goaltender Alex Cavallini.
UW director of hockey operations Sis Paulsen will be with the team as an equipment manager.
The tournament runs March 31-April 10 in Nova Scotia.