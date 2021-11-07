Daryl Watts moves to 6th in all-time NCAA women's hockey scoring with hat trick in Badgers' rout of Bemidji State

A fake of a slap shot by Daryl Watts got Bemidji State third-string goaltender Abbie Thompson down to the ice.
From there, it ended as so many other Watts shots have: in the top corner of the net.
Watts secured her second hat trick in 71 games with the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team with that goal, her third of the second period in the top-ranked Badgers' 8-1 romp against the Beavers at LaBahn Arena on Sunday.
It was a massive change from Saturday's 0-0 tie between the teams, when UW recorded 56 shots without scoring.
"We really wanted to get more traffic in front," Watts said. "And I think there was more of a hunger just to bury one right through the net."
Four points in the second period pushed Watts, a fifth-year senior, into sole possession of sixth place on the NCAA women's hockey all-time scoring list with 266. Her three goals elevated her to eighth with 119.
"The girl's got talent for sure," said Badgers senior forward Caitlin Schneider, who scored twice. "I'm impressed by her every day with what she does. She works hard so she deserves it. We're all really proud of her and backing her. It's pretty incredible what she's done in women's hockey."
Watts' three goals were a display of her talents and a reminder of the danger opposing teams face in giving her even the smallest amount of space.
She moved left to right across the top of the crease to tuck the puck around starting goaltender Lexi Baker's right leg and put UW ahead 4-1.
A power play opportunity at the right side of the net let her flip the puck high into the net past Thompson, a freshman who made her first collegiate appearance against an unforgiving UW offense.
Watts drew a collection of hats from the crowd when she hit the top corner after a fake 16:21 into the middle frame.
She had two hat tricks in two seasons at Boston College before she transferred to UW in 2019, then posted another one with the Badgers last season at St. Cloud State.
Schneider scored her first two goals of the season, her first multi-goal game in 140 outings for UW. Freshman Sarah Wozniewicz matched her season high with three points on a goal and two assists.
The Badgers' outburst came after no one scored Saturday — outside of Watts' shootout goal for an extra point in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association standings — and Bemidji State recorded the first goal Sunday. Paige Beebe hit the net on the first shot of the game less than three minutes in.
The Beavers (2-6-2, 1-5-0-1 WCHA) led for the first time in eight games against UW at LaBahn Arena. The previous instance went downhill fast for them, too — a 5-1 Badgers victory on Oct. 20, 2017.
Wozniewicz equalized and Schneider put UW (13-0-1, 7-0-3-0) ahead for good within two minutes in the first period.
Schneider's first goal, on her 32nd shot on goal of the season, "changed the momentum in a positive way and gave us a chance to do what we did in the second period," Badgers coach Mark Johnson said.
The six-goal middle frame was a result of the Badgers moving their feet and getting the puck up ice in transition, Johnson said.
"Those ended in breakaways and 2-on-1s and scoring opportunities," he said. "And then people finding the back of the net."