Daryl Watts is third consecutive Badgers forward named WCHA player of the year
UW WOMEN'S HOCKEY

Daryl Watts is third consecutive Badgers forward named WCHA player of the year

Daryl Watts

Daryl Watts skates with the puck in the Badgers' game against Ohio State at LaBahn Arena on Jan. 9.

 TOM LYNN, UW ATHLETICS

Daryl Watts was named Friday the Western Collegiate Hockey Association's player of the year, the third consecutive University of Wisconsin player to win the award.

Watts, one of 10 finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Award as the national player of the year, led the league with 31 points in 16 games.

She followed 2020 winner Abby Roque and 2019 recipient Annie Pankowski as player of the year. Five others from UW have won the award: Sara Bauer (2006 and 2007), Hilary Knight (2009), Meghan Duggan (2011), Brianna Decker (2012) and Ann-Renée Desbiens (2016).

Watts was only the third player in WCHA history to lead the league in points in two straight seasons. She did it with 15 goals, the last of which won the WCHA regular-season title on the final day.

A senior who won the Patty Kazmaier Award as a freshman at Boston College, Watts has led the Badgers in points in both of her seasons since arriving via transfer.

Mark Johnson

Badgers coach Mark Johnson looks on during a Jan. 9 game against Ohio State at LaBahn Arena.

Posted Thursday, March 4: University of Wisconsin senior forward Daryl Watts was named the Forward of the Year by the Western Collegiate Hockey Association on Thursday while Mark Johnson was Coach of the Year for the ninth time.

Johnson led the Badgers to their fifth WCHA regular season championship in the last six years.

The last of Watts' 15 goals in the regular season was in overtime last Saturday at Minnesota Duluth to clinch the title.

See the full list of WCHA individual award winners here.

Badgers celebrate Sophie Shirley goal vs. Minnesota

Badgers players Daryl Watts, Sophie Shirley, Grace Bowlby and Brette Pettet celebrate Shirley's first-period goal in a Feb. 6 game at Minnesota.

Posted Wednesday, March 3: University of Wisconsin forwards Daryl Watts and Sophie Shirley and defenseman Grace Bowlby earned spots on the All-Western Collegiate Hockey Association first team Wednesday.

Watts and Shirley last week made the list of 10 finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Award as the nation's top player.

Watts led the WCHA with 31 points in 16 games. She was second with 15 goals but played three fewer games than first place Grace Zumwinkle of Minnesota, who joined Watts and Shirley on the first team.

Defenseman Nicole LaMantia was named to the second team, and the Badgers had three players on the third team: forwards Brette Pettet and Britta Curl and goaltender Kennedy Blair.

See the All-WCHA teams here.

The WCHA will announce individual awards Thursday except for player of the year, which comes Friday.

Forward Lacey Eden was named the NCAA women's hockey rookie of the month for February on Wednesday. She had three goals and seven points in six games during the month.

