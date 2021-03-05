Daryl Watts is third consecutive Badgers forward named WCHA player of the year

Daryl Watts was named Friday the Western Collegiate Hockey Association's player of the year, the third consecutive University of Wisconsin player to win the award.
Watts, one of 10 finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Award as the national player of the year, led the league with 31 points in 16 games.
She followed 2020 winner Abby Roque and 2019 recipient Annie Pankowski as player of the year. Five others from UW have won the award: Sara Bauer (2006 and 2007), Hilary Knight (2009), Meghan Duggan (2011), Brianna Decker (2012) and Ann-Renée Desbiens (2016).
Watts was only the third player in WCHA history to lead the league in points in two straight seasons. She did it with 15 goals, the last of which won the WCHA regular-season title on the final day.
A senior who won the Patty Kazmaier Award as a freshman at Boston College, Watts has led the Badgers in points in both of her seasons since arriving via transfer.
Posted Thursday, March 4: University of Wisconsin senior forward Daryl Watts was named the Forward of the Year by the Western Collegiate Hockey Association on Thursday while Mark Johnson was Coach of the Year for the ninth time.
Johnson led the Badgers to their fifth WCHA regular season championship in the last six years.
The last of Watts' 15 goals in the regular season was in overtime last Saturday at Minnesota Duluth to clinch the title.
Posted Wednesday, March 3: University of Wisconsin forwards Daryl Watts and Sophie Shirley and defenseman Grace Bowlby earned spots on the All-Western Collegiate Hockey Association first team Wednesday.
Watts and Shirley last week made the list of 10 finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Award as the nation's top player.
Watts led the WCHA with 31 points in 16 games. She was second with 15 goals but played three fewer games than first place Grace Zumwinkle of Minnesota, who joined Watts and Shirley on the first team.
Defenseman Nicole LaMantia was named to the second team, and the Badgers had three players on the third team: forwards Brette Pettet and Britta Curl and goaltender Kennedy Blair.
The WCHA will announce individual awards Thursday except for player of the year, which comes Friday.
Forward Lacey Eden was named the NCAA women's hockey rookie of the month for February on Wednesday. She had three goals and seven points in six games during the month.
Gabbie Hughes scored twice for the seventh-ranked Bulldogs, who can pass the Badgers for the crown with another victory Saturday.
The Badgers won their fifth WCHA regular-season title in the last six years with a frantic finish at Minnesota Duluth.
It was the 11th multiple-goal game with the Badgers for Sophie Shirley but just the first for her younger sister.
Kennedy Blair made 12 saves for her fourth shutout of the season, and four players scored goals in the University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team’s 4-0 victory against Bemidji State at LaBahn Arena.
A day after No. 1 UW rallied for an overtime victory, No. 2 Minnesota earned a split of six points in the series by fighting back for a 2-2 tie and a shootout win.
Daryl Watts' NCAA-leading 13th goal of the season and second of the game on a 3-on-1 rush finished off a comeback from a two-goal deficit in the third period.
A day after winning 10-0, the Badgers didn't lead Saturday until the final two minutes.
The Badgers have won 26 straight games against the Huskies.
The Badgers broke out of a scoring funk with an unprecedented offensive showing against their archrivals.
Five players scored and Kennedy Blair made 30 saves as the Badgers erased some of the bad taste from last week's split with Ohio State.
Coach Mark Johnson said the Badgers "didn't do a very good job with the puck" in losing to the Buckeyes.
Daryl Watts and Nicole LaMantia score in the final period, and UW gets 28 saves from Kennedy Blair.
Badgers goalie Kennedy Blair made 11 of her 21 saves in the third period as she shut out an opponent for the second time in four games this season.
Daryl Watts scored on the power play with 3:15 remaining as the top-ranked Badgers defeated Minnesota State.
Junior Sophie Shirley becomes 18th player in program history to reach 50 career goals.
Sloppiness in the defensive zone led to the Badgers falling behind, coach Mark Johnson said.