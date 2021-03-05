Daryl Watts is third consecutive Badgers forward named WCHA player of the year

Daryl Watts was named Friday the Western Collegiate Hockey Association's player of the year, the third consecutive University of Wisconsin player to win the award.

Watts, one of 10 finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Award as the national player of the year, led the league with 31 points in 16 games.

She followed 2020 winner Abby Roque and 2019 recipient Annie Pankowski as player of the year. Five others from UW have won the award: Sara Bauer (2006 and 2007), Hilary Knight (2009), Meghan Duggan (2011), Brianna Decker (2012) and Ann-Renée Desbiens (2016).

Watts was only the third player in WCHA history to lead the league in points in two straight seasons. She did it with 15 goals, the last of which won the WCHA regular-season title on the final day.

A senior who won the Patty Kazmaier Award as a freshman at Boston College, Watts has led the Badgers in points in both of her seasons since arriving via transfer.

