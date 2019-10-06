One has been studied carefully for signs of improvement over last season. One has been flying under the radar as a potential key addition alongside the widely praised University of Wisconsin men's hockey freshman class.
So the showings by goaltender Daniel Lebedeff and forward Ty Pelton-Byce in the intrasquad scrimmage Sunday at the Kohl Center provided important baseline readings as 16th-ranked UW heads into the regular season.
Lebedeff was credited with 38 saves and was 11-for-13 in stopping penalty shots for the White team during a free-flowing game. Pelton-Byce scored four times — two at even strength and one in a shootout for the White team, and one on the power play for the Red.
Wisconsin State Journal reporter Todd Milewski takes a position-by-position look at the 2019-20 University of Wisconsin men's hockey roster.
Freshman Cole Caufield and juniors Tarek Baker and Sean Dhooghe each scored three times in a scrimmage that was broken into two halves, both with 5-on-5, 4-on-4, 3-on-3, power play and shootout components. The White team won 13-7, with six of the goals coming in shootouts and three on power plays.
Defense and forward have taken big steps up for the Badgers, so goaltending is a critical position for the team to do the same. Lebedeff enters his sophomore season with the opportunity to run with the starting position after he ranked 68th among 73 qualified goalies nationally with a .893 save percentage as a freshman.
He attributed some of his struggles last season to the adjustment to college hockey, but admitted he had too many swings from a good outing to a poor one.
"But with this group, I think our defense is way more confident," Lebedeff said.
And, he added, playing better within a defensive system.
"I think it's more structural and the boys know what to do," he said.
Lebedeff was victimized by two Caufield one-timers on power plays but made an impressive denial of another similar attempt with a quick move to his right.
Add in breakaway stops on freshman Alex Turcotte and sophomore Brock Caufield, and it was a performance by Lebedeff that earned high marks despite the all-star game quality to the score.
"He was outstanding," Badgers associate head coach Mark Osiecki said. "He was confident. They've been working a lot on less movement. You notice that, big time. That was good to see."
Pelton-Byce's first goal redirected down off the crossbar and his second came while he was filling in for K'Andre Miller in the middle of the top power-play unit. Miller was held out of Sunday's scrimmage as well as Saturday's practice because of an unspecified violation of team rules.
A former Madison Memorial standout, Pelton-Byce also blasted home a one-timer off a pass from Ryder Donovan and roofed the puck from close range during his shootout effort at the end.
Pelton-Byce, who sat out last season after two years at Harvard, hasn't received as much attention as the incoming freshman class that includes No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 NHL draft Turcotte, No. 15 selection Cole Caufield and expected 2020 first-round choice Dylan Holloway.
But the elements he brings to the team are important, Osiecki said. Knowing the pace of college hockey gives Pelton-Byce a leg up, and his awareness lets him get where he needs to be on the ice without having to be a fast skater.
"Hockey sense, off the chart," Osiecki said. "Maturity, off the chart. You can't teach maturity, and he has that and he brings that to the bench right away."
Pelton-Byce, who scored 10 goals for Harvard two seasons ago, understands he's probably not a top-six forward at the start of the season. Still, he has a role as the Badgers go into a meetings in Massachusetts with No. 11 Boston College on Friday and Merrimack on Saturday.
"I definitely think that we're going to have offense coming from up and down the lineup," he said. "I'm just going to try to help that as much as I can."