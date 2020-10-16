Current, former, future Badgers players invited to USA Hockey evaluation camp

Four current members of the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team will join four former Badgers players and one recruit for a USA Hockey evaluation camp.
The U.S. Women's National Team Evaluation Camp in Blaine, Minnesota, from Oct. 25 to 31 will help select players for the 2021 Women's World Championship.
Badgers defensemen Grace Bowlby and Nicole LaMantia joined forwards Britta Curl and Casey O'Brien on the roster.
Among former UW players invited were goaltender Alex Cavallini and forwards Brianna Decker, Hilary Knight and Abby Roque.
Defenseman Caroline Harvey, a senior at the North American Hockey Academy who has orally committed to the Badgers for the 2021-22 season, also is scheduled to attend the camp.
Fifty-three players were included on the camp roster. The Women's World Championship is scheduled for April 7-17 in Nova Scotia.
