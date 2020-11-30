COVID-19, World Juniors take out nearly half of Badgers men's hockey forward lineup

How many forwards is too few for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team? The Badgers will have to face that question in the next week as another player will be pulled away from an already thin position group.
No. 14 UW likely will continue to be without at least five of its 14 forwards for a Big Ten series at No. 13 Ohio State on Thursday and Friday. It then will lose another for the U.S. World Junior Championship camp before the Dec. 8-9 series at Michigan State.
The prospect of being down to eight forwards for the final two games of the season's first half — the team normally dresses 12 or 13 — could raise some eyebrows.
"It's going to be a year just like you're seeing in different sports as well where teams are going to be challenged with different scenarios that you're going to have to face," Badgers coach Tony Granato said after Sunday's 3-1 loss to Arizona State. "Whether you like them or not, whether they're fair or not, that's just the way it is."
Playing the last of six games in 11 days, UW was swept by the Sun Devils while missing a handful of key players.
Sophomore center Dylan Holloway has been gone since Nov. 15 because Hockey Canada extended its World Juniors camp to cover all but two games of UW's first-half schedule.
Senior centers Tarek Baker and Ty Pelton-Byce and junior forwards Roman Ahcan and Dominick Mersch all had to miss the Arizona State series after one of them tested positive for COVID-19. The others from the group of roommates were deemed by public health officials to be close contacts, according to UW.
Big Ten protocols require a minimum 21-day absence for a player who tests positive for the coronavirus. Close contacts are supposed to quarantine for 14 days from their last contact with the person, regardless of whether they continue to test negative.
Both time spans cover the Badgers' final two series before the holiday break. As of when Granato spoke to the media Sunday night, however, he was holding out hope that the close contacts could return to the team before clearing the 14-day window although it doesn't appear that the Big Ten allows it.
"If that happens, we'll be fine," he said. "If it doesn't happen, we'll have a new challenge in front of us."
A further challenge isn't too far away. USA Hockey originally planned its pre-World Juniors camp to start Dec. 10, the day after UW's final game of the first half.
Support Local Journalism
But a USA Hockey spokesperson confirmed that the camp now will begin Dec. 6, a date set by the International Ice Hockey Federation. As expected, Badgers forward Cole Caufield was named to the 29-player camp roster on Monday; forwards Owen Lindmark and Sam Stange also attended an October camp but weren't included in the preliminary roster.
The tournament runs Dec. 25-Jan. 5 but the teams are entering a bubble for the event in Edmonton, Alberta, on Dec. 13.
Granato said Sunday he hadn't yet discussed whether it would be feasible to postpone the Dec. 8-9 series at Michigan State to the still-to-be-scheduled second half of the season because of UW's dwindling numbers.
UW equipment manager Nate LaPoint, who's part of the U.S. staff for the World Juniors, also will miss the Michigan State series.
There's no minimum number of players that have to be in a team's lineup under NCAA rules other than that a team can't play with fewer than three skaters and a goalie. Conferences have been given the ability to make decisions for what they feel is workable.
The metrics used by the Big Ten to determine when a team needs to shut down practices and games are based on positive tests, not players who are in quarantine because of close contact.
Decisions on team pauses are made by medical officials in consultation with UW athletic department administration, a team spokesperson said.
If the four-games-in-seven-days road trip goes on as scheduled, the Badgers know they'll somehow have to find more within themselves than they had against Arizona State. In a free-flowing 8-5 game Saturday and a tighter 3-1 contest Sunday, UW was missing some of the energy brought by the absent veterans, Stange said.
And it became clear by the sixth period of the series that the short-handed forward corps was gassed. UW dressed defensemen Shay Donovan and Luke LaMaster as forwards to augment the nine-player rotation but they were used only sparingly.
Normally right wings, Stange and Ryder Donovan took some turns at center as line combinations got shuffled through the two games. Stange expects to see more of that in practice this week.
"A lot of guys are going to get some opportunities that they might not always get," said Stange, a freshman who scored his fourth goal of the season on Sunday. "I think that's definitely something we can embrace and step up to and see what we're made of."
Get ready for Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey season with State Journal's in-depth coverage
Wisconsin State Journal reporter Todd D. Milewski breaks down everything Badgers fans need to know about the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, the competition the Badgers face in the Big Ten, and other stories to watch during the 2020-21 season.
Badgers sophomore forward Dylan Holloway and junior defenseman Ty Emberson were honorable mention selections for the preseason teams.
The path to success for the 2020-21 Badgers men's hockey team depends in large part on how they absorb and apply the lessons learned from a subpar season.
The Badgers don't return a goalie from the previous season's roster for the first time in 46 years.
The first national rankings of the NCAA men's hockey season are out, and the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team has work to do to impre…
The Big Ten released the first half of the season schedule, which for the Badgers includes three series at home and three on the road.
Badgers men's hockey coach Tony Granato talks with State Journal reporter Todd D. Milewski about an opening stretch of the season that include…
The Badgers will play on the Big Ten Network four times in the opening month of the season.
Linus Weissbach picked a fourth season with the Badgers over staying home to play in Sweden during the pandemic.
University of Wisconsin men's hockey senior Ty Pelton-Byce talks with reporters about the start of the season on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.
The teams that win regular-season championships in NCAA hockey tend to be the ones that can adapt to changing landscapes over a long season.
Video: Tarek Baker says 'We want to shift the tides to what Badger hockey used to be' in 2020-21 season
University of Wisconsin men's hockey senior Tarek Baker talks with reporters about the start of the season on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!