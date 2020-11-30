COVID-19, World Juniors take out nearly half of Badgers men's hockey forward lineup

How many forwards is too few for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team? The Badgers will have to face that question in the next week as another player will be pulled away from an already thin position group.

No. 14 UW likely will continue to be without at least five of its 14 forwards for a Big Ten series at No. 13 Ohio State on Thursday and Friday. It then will lose another for the U.S. World Junior Championship camp before the Dec. 8-9 series at Michigan State.

The prospect of being down to eight forwards for the final two games of the season's first half — the team normally dresses 12 or 13 — could raise some eyebrows.

"It's going to be a year just like you're seeing in different sports as well where teams are going to be challenged with different scenarios that you're going to have to face," Badgers coach Tony Granato said after Sunday's 3-1 loss to Arizona State. "Whether you like them or not, whether they're fair or not, that's just the way it is."

Playing the last of six games in 11 days, UW was swept by the Sun Devils while missing a handful of key players.

Sophomore center Dylan Holloway has been gone since Nov. 15 because Hockey Canada extended its World Juniors camp to cover all but two games of UW's first-half schedule.