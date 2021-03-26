 Skip to main content
COVID-19 protocols force Badgers equipment manager away from NCAA men's hockey tournament
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Nate LaPoint

Badgers men's hockey equipment manager Nate LaPoint sanitizes gear in the locker room.

 UW ATHLETIC COMMUNICATIONS

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will compete in the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament without its equipment manager.

Nate LaPoint didn't make the trip to Connecticut this week because of COVID-19 protocols, a UW spokesperson said Friday.

Sis Paulsen, the equipment manager for the Badgers women's hockey team, is working with the men's team in Bridgeport. Brian Spiegler, who has assisted LaPoint, also is with the team.

The Badgers play Bemidji State at noon Friday in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. UW coach Tony Granato said Thursday that all of the team's players had cleared coronavirus testing.

LaPoint didn't travel after consultation with Dane County public health and UW-Madison medical officials, the spokesperson said.

He said in a text message that he was "all good" but didn't disclose whether he had tested positive for COVID-19 or had a close contact.

LaPoint has been the Badgers men's hockey equipment manager since 2009. He also has worked with USA Hockey teams.

