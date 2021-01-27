COVID-19 forced Lacey Eden to change colleges if she wanted to play hockey. The Badgers are reaping the reward

“I didn’t know if it was fair to her to be jumping right out and playing against the No. 1 team in the country,” Johnson said.

The plan was to give Eden a little ice time as the right wing on various lines, then adjust depending on how she handled it. If there were concerns about her being slow to adjust to the college game or tentative on the ice with a new group, she quickly quieted them.

Eden, who scored 48 goals and 111 points in 50 games with Shattuck last season, immediately found her way to the puck and created chances. She unleashed three shots on goal in the opening 15 minutes of the series opener, two more in the second period and hit the post in the third in her college debut.

After she tapped her stick twice on the ice to call for a pass back from Delaney Drake on a give-and-go and put the Badgers ahead 2-0 in the first period of the Jan. 16 game, Eden flashed a wide grin as teammates congratulated her.

Eden, who matched leading scorer Daryl Watts with 10 shots on goal over the two wins against Minnesota, was on the ice with the Badgers protecting a two-goal lead with less than 90 seconds to play in the second game.