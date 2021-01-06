Corson Ceulemans is bringing his top-10 NHL draft potential to the Badgers hockey team

Both also committed as midget-age players at a time before NCAA rules prevented oral offers being made to those who haven't reached 11th grade.

"He's been fun to watch because he's a kid that we were able to get a couple years before he was going to arrive on campus, so you could follow the growth and development," Granato said about Ceulemans. "And every time you watch him, you're like, wow. The strides he makes and his development, his growth, his maturity as a player is really incredible."

Ceulemans already is projected to follow Holloway from the AJHL to the Badgers and into the first round of the draft. He hopes there's at least one more common avenue left.

Holloway played for Canada at the World Juniors, which finished Tuesday with the U.S. defeating the hosts for the championship. Ceulemans should be in the mix for a spot on the blue line in the next two years. The 2021-22 event is scheduled to be back in Alberta; the championship is in Edmonton, about a half-hour drive from his family's home in Beaumont.

"It's obviously in the back of my mind all the time," Ceulemans said. "But I think I'm just taking it step by step and keeping to the process of going to Wisconsin and getting better there and just seeing what happens from there. Hopefully it all plays out."