Corson Ceulemans is bringing his top-10 NHL draft potential to the Badgers hockey team

Corson Ceulemans was a highly sought defenseman in both the college and major junior levels when he committed to the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team as a 14-year-old in 2018.
The last 2½ years largely have reinforced how others view Ceulemans while getting him closer to two important distinctions.
He's on path to continue an unprecedented streak of Badgers players selected in the first round of the NHL draft. And he just got done watching the World Junior Championship with the hope that he'll be a part of the tournament when it returns to his home province next year.
Unfortunately for Ceulemans, the highest graded player in UW's nine-member signing class for next season, watching has been too much of the story lately. His junior team, the Brooks Bandits of the Alberta Junior Hockey League, doesn't have a date set for its next game as Canadian leagues navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.
It won't be known whether the layoff will cost Ceulemans draft positioning until late July. It shouldn't, one talent evaluator said.
"If people had the opportunity to watch Brooks and watch Corson play, I think it'll become very clear. That's how good he is," said Craig Button, director of scouting for Canadian broadcaster TSN. "I have no doubt he's a top-10 player — none whatsoever in my mind — in the draft. And I don't care if he plays another game. I've had the benefit of watching him play for a number of years, and I think he's that good."
Ceulemans was tabbed a first-round prospect in NHL Central Scouting's first look at the 2021 draft class. More detailed rankings from the service come later in the season; other groups have him ranked from the mid-teens to the mid-30s.
The way he thinks about the game puts Ceulemans in the top tier, Button said. So do his skating, passing, puck skills and competitive level.
Button is fond of one anecdote that describes how the defenseman has grown up as an advanced player.
After Ceulemans finished his midget season with Edmonton's Okanagan Hockey Academy in the spring of 2019, he was being considered as an addition to Brooks' lineup — a 15-year-old as a top-four defenseman for a team that was chasing league and national titles.
Brooks coach Ryan Papaioannou approached his leadership corps to ask about bringing aboard Ceulemans, knowing it would mean an experienced player would lose his spot in the lineup late in the season. The players gave the thumbs-up and Ceulemans joined in time to win both the AJHL and national Junior A titles.
"He didn't go to a top program, to a team at that age and fiddle around," Button said. "He was counted upon to be a contributor on a championship team. And he just fit in perfectly. The older players on that team, the leaders, they understood what he was as a person. That tells you a lot about Corson, too."
Offseason gains
Ceulemans played a full season in Brooks in 2019-20, then used the pandemic quarantine to work on his body. He said he was in the gym five days a week for two hours at a time in the offseason in addition to stints on the ice.
He thought he was more in control of the way he was playing in 10 exhibition games and two regular-season contests before the AJHL paused.
"Just being more mature within my game," Ceulemans said. "It just comes from all the stuff that happened in the summer. Getting bigger, faster, stronger, being able to slow the play down on the ice and just see everything."
Being an offensive defenseman for Brooks now draws comparisons to Cale Makar, the former Bandits player who won the 2019 Hobey Baker Award at UMass and the 2020 Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year.
Makar went No. 4 overall to Colorado in the 2017 draft and played two seasons of college before moving to the NHL. Quinn Hughes was the No. 7 pick by Vancouver in 2018 and played two years at Michigan before going pro and finishing second behind Makar in Calder Trophy voting last season.
Button said two years in college is a pattern that should fit Ceulemans.
"That's what Wisconsin will do for Corson: continue to develop and get ready," he said.
The next first-rounder
If Ceulemans hears his name on the first day of the draft in July, it'll be four consecutive years that a UW player or incoming freshman has been picked in the first round. The program's previous best was two straight years — Kyle Turris, Ryan McDonagh and Brendan Smith in 2007 and Jake Gardiner in 2008.
First-round potential was why North Dakota, Minnesota Duluth and a bunch of Western Hockey League teams were among those interested in Ceulemans in 2018.
Members of the Badgers coaching staff made comparisons to a current UW player and a former UW defenseman in discussing Ceulemans.
Associate head coach Mark Osiecki drew a connection to Justin Schultz, who's about to enter his ninth NHL season on the back of an offensive lean to his game and strong skating skills.
"He sees the game that way," Osiecki said about Ceulemans. "He thinks it a little bit more offensively than defensively. Although he certainly does not shy away from the defensive side of things and his offense doesn't hinder him at all."
Alberta connection
UW coach Tony Granato said Ceulemans is a little like Badgers sophomore center Dylan Holloway, a fellow Albertan, in having an advanced process of thinking about the game and a physical maturity beyond what's expected from a 17-year-old.
Both also committed as midget-age players at a time before NCAA rules prevented oral offers being made to those who haven't reached 11th grade.
"He's been fun to watch because he's a kid that we were able to get a couple years before he was going to arrive on campus, so you could follow the growth and development," Granato said about Ceulemans. "And every time you watch him, you're like, wow. The strides he makes and his development, his growth, his maturity as a player is really incredible."
Ceulemans already is projected to follow Holloway from the AJHL to the Badgers and into the first round of the draft. He hopes there's at least one more common avenue left.
Holloway played for Canada at the World Juniors, which finished Tuesday with the U.S. defeating the hosts for the championship. Ceulemans should be in the mix for a spot on the blue line in the next two years. The 2021-22 event is scheduled to be back in Alberta; the championship is in Edmonton, about a half-hour drive from his family's home in Beaumont.
"It's obviously in the back of my mind all the time," Ceulemans said. "But I think I'm just taking it step by step and keeping to the process of going to Wisconsin and getting better there and just seeing what happens from there. Hopefully it all plays out."
Button thinks there's a place on the roster waiting for Ceulemans.
"If there's seven better defensemen than Corson Ceulemans in Canada, please just tell me where they are," he said. "I'm happy to go watch them play."
TJ KOUFIS
Position: Forward
Hometown: Palatine, Ill.
2020-21 team: Lone Star (NAHL)
Date committed (age): July 6, 2016 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @TKoufis88
BEN HELGESON
Position: Forward
Hometown: Lake Elmo, Minn.
2020-21 team: St. Cloud (NAHL)
Date committed (age): Oct. 25, 2016 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @benhelgeson9
ISAAC NOVAK
Position: Forward
Hometown: Sussex
2020-21 team: Madison (USHL)
Date committed (age): Dec. 13, 2016 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @IsaacNovak1
SHANE LAVELLE
Position: Forward
Hometown: Chaska, Minn.
2020-21 team: Spruce Grove (AJHL)
Date committed (age): May 21, 2017 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @shanelave21
CASEY ROEPKE
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Erin
2020-21 team: Amarillo (NAHL)
Date committed (age): May 30, 2017 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @Casey_Roepke
DANIEL LAATSCH
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Altoona
2020-21 team: Sioux City (USHL)
Date committed (age): Sept. 20, 2017 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @DanielLaatsch
CORSON CEULEMANS
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Beaumont, Alberta
2020-21 team: Brooks (AJHL)
Date committed (age): April 2, 2018 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @corson_4
NOAH GRANNAN
Position: Goaltender
Hometown: Germantown
2020-21 team: Sioux Falls (USHL)
Date committed (age): April 17, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
CADEN BROWN
Position: Forward
Hometown: St. Louis
2020-21 team: U.S. Under-18 Team (NTDP)
Date committed (age): May 28, 2018 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @cadenwbrown21
NICK PIERRE
Position: Forward
Hometown: Cottage Grove, Minn.
2020-21 team: Sioux City (USHL)
Date committed (age): June 6, 2018 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @nickpierre11
JOE PALODICHUK
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Cottage Grove, Minn.
2020-21 teams: MAP South Hockey (Elite League), Hill-Murray HS (Minn.)
Date committed (age): Aug. 18, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @JoePalodichuk
GRAYDEN DAUL
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Glenview, Ill.
2020-21 team: Mount Saint Charles Prep (R.I.)
Date committed (age): Sept. 10, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
ETHAN MANN
Position: Forward
Hometown: Grafton
2020-21 team: TBD
Date committed (age): Sept. 14, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @Ethan_Mann11
LUKE LEVANDOWSKI
Position: Forward
Hometown: Rosemount, Minn.
2020-21 teams: Chicago (USHL)
Date committed (age): Dec. 13, 2018 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @LukeLevy21
ZACH URDAHL
Position: Forward
Hometown: Eau Claire
2020-21 team: Lincoln (USHL)
Date committed (age): Dec. 21, 2018 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @ZUrdahl
BRETT MORAVEC
Position: Forward
Hometown: Airdrie, Alberta
2020-21 team: Calgary (AJHL)
Date committed (age): April 19, 2019 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
DYLAN GODBOUT
Position: Forward
Hometown: Woodbury, Minn.
2020-21 teams: TDS Transportation (Elite League), Hill-Murray (Minn. HS)
Date committed: April 30, 2019 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @dylan_godbout
REED KLUENDER
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: South St. Paul, Minn.
2020-21 team: South St. Paul (Minn. HS)
Date committed: May 10, 2019 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @ReedKluender
LIAM MALMQUIST
Position: Forward
Hometown: Edina, Minn.
2020-21 team: Penticton (BCHL)
Date committed: May 23, 2019 (18)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @Liam_Malmquist
ROBBY NEWTON
Position: Forward
Hometown: Whitefish Bay
2020-21 team: Sioux City (USHL)
Date committed: Oct. 30, 2019 (18)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @RobbyNewton13
JACK HORBACH
Position: Forward
Hometown: Naperville, Ill.
2020-21 team: Lincoln (USHL)
Date committed: Nov. 6, 2019 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
BRAYDEN MORRISON
Position: Forward
Hometown: Calgary, Alberta
2020-21 team: Okotoks (AJHL)
Date committed: Dec. 29, 2019 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @MoBrayden
JACOB MARTIN
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Eagle River
2020-21 team: U.S. Under-18 Team (NTDP)
Date committed: Aug. 1, 2020 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
TYSON JUGNAUTH
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Kelowna, British Columbia
2020-21 team: West Kelowna (BCHL)
Date committed: Aug. 14, 2020 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @JugnauthTyson
SHAWN RAMSEY
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Mississauga, Ontario
2020-21 team: TBD
Date committed: Aug. 22, 2020 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @shawnramsey04
AIDEN FINK
Position: Forward
Hometown: Calgary, Alberta
2020-21 team: Northern Alberta X-Treme (CSSHL)
Date committed: Aug. 22, 2020 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @aiden_fink
SAWYER SCHOLL
Position: Forward
Hometown: Medford
2020-21 team: Green Bay (USHL)
Date committed: Nov. 6, 2020 (18)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @sawyer_scholl