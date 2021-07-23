 Skip to main content
Corson Ceulemans becomes Wisconsin's 5th 1st-round NHL draft pick in the last 4 years
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Corson Ceulemans becomes Wisconsin's 5th 1st-round NHL draft pick in the last 4 years

Corson Ceulemans photo

Defenseman Corson Ceulemans was the top-ranked Badgers prospect for the 2021 NHL draft.

 BROOKS BANDITS

The best piece of advice that Corson Ceulemans said he got going into the NHL draft was to enjoy the ride.

A nearly three-hour journey Friday night left Ceulemans with the designation that he sought: first-round pick.

Ceulemans, an incoming freshman with the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, was the 25th pick in the first round by the Columbus Blue Jackets.

He's the 17th Badgers player selected in the first round of an NHL draft. UW extended a team record with a first-round pick for the fourth straight year.

A look at former University of Wisconsin men's hockey players who have appeared in an NHL game during the 2020-21 season through April 28.

Ceulemans said his dad Colin and adviser Shane Corston offered sage words when they told him to absorb everything about the draft because it only happens once.

"Everything happens for a reason and it'll all work out in the end," he said last week. "So just enjoy it all as the process goes on."

Ceulemans won the Under-18 World Championship with Canada in April after having his season with the Brooks Bandits of the Alberta Junior Hockey League scaled back by the pandemic.

The Beaumont, Alberta, native said before the draft that physical maturity is the biggest part of his game that needs to take a step as he enters the NCAA level. That's nothing unusual for college freshmen but being a first-round pick draws more eyes to the process.

He started working out with UW teammates in June but returned home to Alberta this week to be with family and friends for the draft. He's staying there for Hockey Canada's national junior team summer showcase starting next week.

Part of his development, he said, is in watching how older Badgers players train.

"I think all that stuff just kind of helps you feel more comfortable once the start of the season comes," Ceulemans said. "And then once the start of the season comes you'll have some more intense practices and get to feel everything out."

Ceulemans will join the Badgers' defensive corps as an 18-year-old right out of junior hockey. Anthony Kehrer did the same last season and was largely a positive force for the team.

"I think what Anthony did last year should give Corson confidence," UW coach Tony Granato said. "And I think Corson should be looking to have that kind of an impact on our team this year in a different way."

Ceulemans has a higher ceiling on his offensive abilities while Kehrer is more of a shut-down defenseman, Granato said.

Ceulemans was the Badgers' fifth first-round pick in the last four years. He joined defenseman K'Andre Miller (22nd, New York Rangers, 2018) and forwards Alex Turcotte (fifth, Los Angeles, 2019), Cole Caufield (15th, Montreal, 2019) and Dylan Holloway (14th, Edmonton, 2020).

It was a big night for NCAA hockey in the first round. More accurately, it was a huge night for Michigan.

Wolverines defenseman Owen Power was the No. 1 pick to Buffalo, becoming only the fourth NCAA player in the top spot. Teammate Matty Beniers, a forward, went at No. 2 to Seattle.

With incoming defenseman Luke Hughes (fourth, New Jersey) and center Kent Johnson (fifth, Columbus), Michigan had four of the top five picks. It was the first time one school had three current players selected in the first round and the first time three of the top four picks were NCAA players or recruits.

The Wolverines had a fifth player, incoming forward Mackie Samoskevich, picked in the first round by Florida at No. 24. No school has ever had five players picked in the first round.

At No. 10 to Ottawa, Boston University incoming forward Tyler Boucher made it five college players or recruits selected in the first round — the first time that's happened.

