Corson Ceulemans becomes Wisconsin's 5th 1st-round NHL draft pick in the last 4 years

The best piece of advice that Corson Ceulemans said he got going into the NHL draft was to enjoy the ride.
A nearly three-hour journey Friday night left Ceulemans with the designation that he sought: first-round pick.
Ceulemans, an incoming freshman with the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, was the 25th pick in the first round by the Columbus Blue Jackets.
He's the 17th Badgers player selected in the first round of an NHL draft. UW extended a team record with a first-round pick for the fourth straight year.
Ceulemans said his dad Colin and adviser Shane Corston offered sage words when they told him to absorb everything about the draft because it only happens once.
"Everything happens for a reason and it'll all work out in the end," he said last week. "So just enjoy it all as the process goes on."
Ceulemans won the Under-18 World Championship with Canada in April after having his season with the Brooks Bandits of the Alberta Junior Hockey League scaled back by the pandemic.
The Beaumont, Alberta, native said before the draft that physical maturity is the biggest part of his game that needs to take a step as he enters the NCAA level. That's nothing unusual for college freshmen but being a first-round pick draws more eyes to the process.
He started working out with UW teammates in June but returned home to Alberta this week to be with family and friends for the draft. He's staying there for Hockey Canada's national junior team summer showcase starting next week.
Part of his development, he said, is in watching how older Badgers players train.
"I think all that stuff just kind of helps you feel more comfortable once the start of the season comes," Ceulemans said. "And then once the start of the season comes you'll have some more intense practices and get to feel everything out."
Ceulemans will join the Badgers' defensive corps as an 18-year-old right out of junior hockey. Anthony Kehrer did the same last season and was largely a positive force for the team.
"I think what Anthony did last year should give Corson confidence," UW coach Tony Granato said. "And I think Corson should be looking to have that kind of an impact on our team this year in a different way."
Ceulemans has a higher ceiling on his offensive abilities while Kehrer is more of a shut-down defenseman, Granato said.
Ceulemans was the Badgers' fifth first-round pick in the last four years. He joined defenseman K'Andre Miller (22nd, New York Rangers, 2018) and forwards Alex Turcotte (fifth, Los Angeles, 2019), Cole Caufield (15th, Montreal, 2019) and Dylan Holloway (14th, Edmonton, 2020).
It was a big night for NCAA hockey in the first round. More accurately, it was a huge night for Michigan.
Wolverines defenseman Owen Power was the No. 1 pick to Buffalo, becoming only the fourth NCAA player in the top spot. Teammate Matty Beniers, a forward, went at No. 2 to Seattle.
With incoming defenseman Luke Hughes (fourth, New Jersey) and center Kent Johnson (fifth, Columbus), Michigan had four of the top five picks. It was the first time one school had three current players selected in the first round and the first time three of the top four picks were NCAA players or recruits.
The Wolverines had a fifth player, incoming forward Mackie Samoskevich, picked in the first round by Florida at No. 24. No school has ever had five players picked in the first round.
At No. 10 to Ottawa, Boston University incoming forward Tyler Boucher made it five college players or recruits selected in the first round — the first time that's happened.
Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey recruiting tracker
TJ KOUFIS
Position: Forward
Hometown: Palatine, Ill.
2020-21 team: Johnstown (NAHL)
Date committed (age): July 6, 2016 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @TKoufis88
BEN HELGESON
Position: Forward
Hometown: Lake Elmo, Minn.
2020-21 team: St. Cloud (NAHL)
Date committed (age): Oct. 25, 2016 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @benhelgeson9
ISAAC NOVAK
Position: Forward
Hometown: Sussex
2020-21 team: Minnesota Magicians (NAHL)
Date committed (age): Dec. 13, 2016 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @IsaacNovak1
SHANE LAVELLE
Position: Forward
Hometown: Chaska, Minn.
2020-21 team: Spruce Grove (AJHL)
Date committed (age): May 21, 2017 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @shanelave21
CASEY ROEPKE
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Erin
2020-21 team: Amarillo (NAHL)
Date committed (age): May 30, 2017 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @Casey_Roepke
DANIEL LAATSCH
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Altoona
2020-21 team: Sioux City (USHL)
Date committed (age): Sept. 20, 2017 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @DanielLaatsch
CORSON CEULEMANS
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Beaumont, Alberta
2020-21 team: Brooks (AJHL)
Date committed (age): April 2, 2018 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @corson_4
NOAH GRANNAN
Position: Goaltender
Hometown: Germantown
2020-21 team: Sioux Falls (USHL)
Date committed (age): April 17, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
CADEN BROWN
Position: Forward
Hometown: St. Louis
2020-21 team: U.S. Under-18 Team (NTDP)
Date committed (age): May 28, 2018 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @cadenwbrown21
NICK PIERRE
Position: Forward
Hometown: Cottage Grove, Minn.
2020-21 team: Sioux City (USHL)
Date committed (age): June 6, 2018 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @nickpierre11
JOE PALODICHUK
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Cottage Grove, Minn.
2020-21 teams: MAP South Hockey (Elite League), Hill-Murray HS (Minn.), Bismarck (NAHL)
Date committed (age): Aug. 18, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @JoePalodichuk
GRAYDEN DAUL
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Glenview, Ill.
2020-21 team: Janesville (NAHL)
Date committed (age): Sept. 10, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
ETHAN MANN
Position: Forward
Hometown: Grafton
2020-21 teams: University School (Wis. HS), Team Wisconsin
Date committed (age): Sept. 14, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @Ethan_Mann11
LUKE LEVANDOWSKI
Position: Forward
Hometown: Rosemount, Minn.
2020-21 teams: Chicago (USHL), Rosemount (Minn. HS)
Date committed (age): Dec. 13, 2018 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @LukeLevy21
ZACH URDAHL
Position: Forward
Hometown: Eau Claire
2020-21 team: Lincoln (USHL)
Date committed (age): Dec. 21, 2018 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @ZUrdahl
BRETT MORAVEC
Position: Forward
Hometown: Airdrie, Alberta
2020-21 team: Calgary (AJHL)
Date committed (age): April 19, 2019 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
DYLAN GODBOUT
Position: Forward
Hometown: Woodbury, Minn.
2020-21 teams: TDS Transportation (Elite League), Hill-Murray (Minn. HS)
Date committed: April 30, 2019 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @dylan_godbout
REED KLUENDER
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: South St. Paul, Minn.
2020-21 team: South St. Paul (Minn. HS)
Date committed: May 10, 2019 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @ReedKluender
LIAM MALMQUIST
Position: Forward
Hometown: Edina, Minn.
2020-21 team: Penticton (BCHL)
Date committed: May 23, 2019 (18)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @Liam_Malmquist
ROBBY NEWTON
Position: Forward
Hometown: Whitefish Bay
2020-21 team: Sioux City (USHL), Janesville (NAHL)
Date committed: Oct. 30, 2019 (18)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @RobbyNewton13
JACK HORBACH
Position: Forward
Hometown: Naperville, Ill.
2020-21 team: Lincoln (USHL)
Date committed: Nov. 6, 2019 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
BRAYDEN MORRISON
Position: Forward
Hometown: Calgary, Alberta
2020-21 team: Okotoks (AJHL)
Date committed: Dec. 29, 2019 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @MoBrayden
JACOB MARTIN
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Eagle River
2020-21 team: U.S. Under-18 Team (NTDP)
Date committed: Aug. 1, 2020 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
TYSON JUGNAUTH
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Kelowna, British Columbia
2020-21 team: West Kelowna (BCHL)
Date committed: Aug. 14, 2020 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @JugnauthTyson
SHAWN RAMSEY
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Mississauga, Ontario
2020-21 team: TBD
Date committed: Aug. 22, 2020 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @shawnramsey04
AIDEN FINK
Position: Forward
Hometown: Calgary, Alberta
2020-21 team: Northern Alberta X-Treme (CSSHL)
Date committed: Aug. 22, 2020 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @aiden_fink
SAWYER SCHOLL
Position: Forward
Hometown: Medford
2020-21 team: Green Bay (USHL)
Date committed: Nov. 6, 2020 (18)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @sawyer_scholl
BOSTON BUCKBERGER
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
2020-21 team: Saskatoon Blazers (Sask. Midget AAA Hockey League)
Date committed: Jan. 15, 2021 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @BBucky22
OWEN MEHLENBACHER
Position: Forward
Hometown: Fort Erie, Ontario
2020-21 team: Muskegon (USHL)
Date committed: Feb. 15, 2021 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @mehlenbacher_37
CHARLIE STRAMEL
Position: Forward
Hometown: Rosemount, Minnesota
2020-21 teams: U.S. Under-17 Team, U.S. Under-18 Team (NTDP)
Date committed: May 9, 2021 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @charliestramel