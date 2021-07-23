Corson Ceulemans becomes Wisconsin's 5th 1st-round NHL draft pick in the last 4 years

The best piece of advice that Corson Ceulemans said he got going into the NHL draft was to enjoy the ride.

A nearly three-hour journey Friday night left Ceulemans with the designation that he sought: first-round pick.

Ceulemans, an incoming freshman with the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, was the 25th pick in the first round by the Columbus Blue Jackets.

He's the 17th Badgers player selected in the first round of an NHL draft. UW extended a team record with a first-round pick for the fourth straight year.

Ceulemans said his dad Colin and adviser Shane Corston offered sage words when they told him to absorb everything about the draft because it only happens once.

"Everything happens for a reason and it'll all work out in the end," he said last week. "So just enjoy it all as the process goes on."

Ceulemans won the Under-18 World Championship with Canada in April after having his season with the Brooks Bandits of the Alberta Junior Hockey League scaled back by the pandemic.