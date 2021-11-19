Controversial call hard for Wisconsin men's hockey team to digest in fourth straight defeat

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Was it icing? The official answer was no because a linesman waved it off in the moment.

The decision was hard enough for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team to accept Friday night.

That the resulting Michigan State goal with just over seven minutes remaining provided the difference in a 3-2 Spartans victory at Munn Ice Arena made the digesting all the more uncomfortable for UW.

"It was a little rough at the end on calls there," Badgers defenseman Tyler Inamoto said. "It is what it is at this point, but it definitely hurts."

A linesman ruled Michigan State's Griffin Loughran outraced Inamoto to the puck to negate the impending icing call. Loughran then outbattled him to force the puck in front of the net, where Erik Middendorf pushed it past goaltender Jared Moe for his second goal of the game.

That made it 3-1 for the Spartans. Carson Bantle scored his first goal of the season for UW just over a minute later but the Badgers couldn't get another shot past Drew DeRidder.

It left the Badgers with a fourth straight loss despite an effort that nearly was good enough for them to win.