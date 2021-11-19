Controversial call hard for Wisconsin men's hockey team to digest in fourth straight defeat

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Was it icing? The official answer was no because a linesman waved it off in the moment.
The decision was hard enough for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team to accept Friday night.
That the resulting Michigan State goal with just over seven minutes remaining provided the difference in a 3-2 Spartans victory at Munn Ice Arena made the digesting all the more uncomfortable for UW.
"It was a little rough at the end on calls there," Badgers defenseman Tyler Inamoto said. "It is what it is at this point, but it definitely hurts."
A linesman ruled Michigan State's Griffin Loughran outraced Inamoto to the puck to negate the impending icing call. Loughran then outbattled him to force the puck in front of the net, where Erik Middendorf pushed it past goaltender Jared Moe for his second goal of the game.
That made it 3-1 for the Spartans. Carson Bantle scored his first goal of the season for UW just over a minute later but the Badgers couldn't get another shot past Drew DeRidder.
It left the Badgers with a fourth straight loss despite an effort that nearly was good enough for them to win.
"It was just those few mistakes and then a couple bounces that just didn't go in the net for us," said Jack Gorniak, who scored a power-play goal in the second period. "It's something we've just got to stick with and find a way to put more pucks in the net."
A turnover by UW defenseman Anthony Kehrer as he tried to exit the zone in the second period led to a Spartans goal. Middendorf's first score came on a first-period power play.
Just enough to sink the Badgers again. DeRidder was a big contributor, too. The last of his 40 saves was a glove-hand denial of Brock Caufield from the slot with 1:20 remaining and Moe pulled for an extra attacker.
Michigan State's Tanner Kelly blocked Corson Ceulemans' one-timer on the Badgers' final shot attempt with just over a minute remaining.
"There were lots of good things but lots of good things don't add up to wins," UW coach Tony Granato said. "And for our team, it's hard right now. ... You're playing a great goalie and he made a few big saves at key situations of the game."
Back to that icing/no-icing decision. Granato had a lengthy discussion with officials at the bench after the goal, then the linesmen stopped to offer another interpretation as they passed the Badgers' locker room on their way out of the building after the game.
Loughran had the angle to beat Inamoto to the puck, according to the explanation. Granato didn't seem to be buying it.
"Clearly, we won the race," he said in an interview before that discussion with the officials outside the locker room. "It was unfortunate. When things aren't going well for you, sometimes things like that happen."
Things definitely aren't going well for the Badgers (4-9, 1-5-1-0 Big Ten), who have lost four straight for the first time since the second half of the 2019-20 season.
They scored more than one goal for the first time in that slump and had the game close at the end. Still, an offense that isn't converting good chances couldn't finish despite 42 shots on goal against the Spartans (7-5-1, 2-3-0-0), one off a UW season high.
"We did everything that we needed to do to win," Inamoto said. "Unfortunately, some of those bounces didn't go in tonight."
UW has allowed a power-play goal on the opponent's first try in six of 13 games after Middendorf scored less than four minutes in Friday by carving out a pocket of space in the slot to fire a shot.
After Jeremy Davidson finished off the play started by Mitchell Lewandowski's steal from Kehrer, Gorniak's goal in the last minute of the second period gave the Badgers some life heading into the final 20 minutes, down 2-1.
His score came seconds after the Badgers couldn't convert on 1:19 of 5-on-3 time and needed more than 30 seconds just to attempt their first shot.
"As hard as it's been for us to score on the power play, and when you have a 5-on-3 and you don't score, it usually leads to frustration," Granato said. "But the guys stayed with it."
A good third period didn't produce the result Gorniak and the Badgers needed to feel complete Friday. The effort was better than it had been in other recent losses but that didn't change the outcome.
"It was the right recipe tonight," Gorniak said. "We did a lot of good things but it's just those little things that we have to clean up."