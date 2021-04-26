Cole Caufield's teammates pull a prank before the former Badgers star's NHL debut with the Montreal Canadiens

It took Caufield less than a minute to generate his first scoring chance, a wrist shot that he fired high from the right side on a rush.

It should have surprised no one that Caufield was confident enough on his first NHL shift to try to pick a corner. He hit a lot of them in scoring 30 times in 31 games for the Badgers this season.

"He has that elite shot," said Robbie Beydoun, the former Badgers goalie who was Caufield's roommate in Madison this year. "He's comfortable ripping the puck from anywhere, as we know. And he can pick those corners. (Jacob) Markstrom made a couple nice saves on Cole's chances tonight. But it's not going to be too long before he starts picking goalies apart in the NHL for sure."

Caufield had to wait through the first four games of Montreal's five-game road trip to Alberta before he got his chance to play with the Canadiens. He signed a day after his sophomore season with UW ended, then waited out a weeklong quarantine before joining the Laval Rocket in the AHL.